u-blox AG: u-blox to Host Capital Markets Day

At today's event, the extended u-blox management team, including the incoming CEO Stephan Zizala, will be providing an update on the company's business model, strategic focus, go-to-market strategy, R&D initiatives and current market assessment. In addition, there will be guest speaker contributions from three customers.

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today is hosting its annual Capital Markets Day for analysts, investors and the media. During the program, which will be webcast live, the extended u-blox management team will provide updates on the company's strategic initiatives, solutions and services, markets and growth drivers, R&D and other operational and financial highlights. There will also be contributions by guest speakers from Digi-Key, Tractive and Nofence.

Today's Capital Markets Day will start at 14.00 CET (8:00 AM ET)

During the event, which will take place at Seminarhotel Bocken in Horgen, Switzerland, management will conduct a series of formal presentations, followed by question-and-answer sessions. The meeting can also be followed via the live webcast or via conference call. The slide presentation and webcast will be accessible via the Investors section of the company's website .

Webcast details

Pre-registration: Link



Conference Call

Participants may call the following numbers, 10-15 minutes before the conference call:

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

About u‑blox

ublox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, ublox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and costeffectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) Find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u-blox investor relations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

E‑mail: doris.rudischhauser@u-blox.com

US:

Lena Cati, c/o The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: +1 (212) 836-9611

E‑mail: lcati@equityny.com

