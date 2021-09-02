U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

u-blox AG: u-blox Launches u-Center 2, The Next Generation of the Popular GPS Evaluation Software

The highly intuitive GNSS receiver evaluation software offers advanced features to explore leading u-blox positioning technologies.

THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2 . The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u-blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.

u-center 2 is the successor to the u-blox u-center GNSS evaluation software, which over its almost two decades of development has become the de facto industry standard for design engineers developing applications using GNSS receivers. Fully compatible with the latest u-blox M10 GNSS technology , u-center 2 is designed from scratch to offer improved overall performance, as well as feature additions that simplify the configuration, evaluation, and software development of GNSS-based solutions.

u-center 2 provides personalized workspaces with adaptive window elements offering a choice of views to observe static and dynamic behavior of the connected GNSS receiver. The built-in log player, which accepts log files from the previous version of the software, features easy message- and time-based navigation and lets users set the playback speed, making the development of end products more efficient. Automatic updates ensure that the software always includes the latest features with minimal user effort.

Additionally, u-center simplifies the evaluation of the growing portfolio of GNSS-related location services. This includes AssistNow , through which GNSS receivers gain access to GNSS aiding data, enhancing startup performance, and saving power.

As of today, u-center 2 lets users evaluate u-blox M10 GNSS products. Its predecessor, u-center, will continue to be the go-to solution for GNSS solutions based on earlier technology platforms.

"We are confident that users will immediately recognize how easy u-center 2 makes it to set up and evaluate the latest generations of our GNSS chips and modules," says Bernd Heidtmann, Product Manager, Product Strategy for Standard Precision GNSS, u-blox. "With its fresh and minimalist user interface, the upcoming quick product configuration designed for key use cases, and optimized data logging, u-center 2 will raise the benchmark for GNSS evaluation tools in terms of performance and user experience."

u-center 2 is free for download at www.u-blox.com/en/product/u-center .

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662500/u-blox-AG-u-blox-Launches-u-Center-2-The-Next-Generation-of-the-Popular-GPS-Evaluation-Software

