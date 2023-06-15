u-blox Holding AG's (VTX:UBXN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that u-blox Holding's (VTX:UBXN) stock increased significantly by 8.8% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on u-blox Holding's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for u-blox Holding is:

25% = CHF102m ÷ CHF412m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.25 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of u-blox Holding's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, u-blox Holding has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Despite this, u-blox Holding's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

As a next step, we compared u-blox Holding's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about u-blox Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is u-blox Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

u-blox Holding's low three-year median payout ratio of 14%, (meaning the company retains86% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

Additionally, u-blox Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 24% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 9.7%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that u-blox Holding has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

