u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for u-blox Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = CHF122m ÷ (CHF669m - CHF190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, u-blox Holding has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured u-blox Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for u-blox Holding.

So How Is u-blox Holding's ROCE Trending?

u-blox Holding's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 82% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 28% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, u-blox Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 35% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

u-blox Holding does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

