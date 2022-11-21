U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was vital for the 15-member Security Council to respond with one voice and reiterated U.S. charges that China and Russia were "emboldening" Pyongyang by blocking council action. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Daphne Psaledakis and Michael Martina)

