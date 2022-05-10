U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

U.S. CannaTech Company BLAZE® Acquires Canadian POS Software Company Greenline

·3 min read

BLAZE Expands to Canada in Strategic Move to Enter a Federally Regulated Market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis technology company BLAZE Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company") has acquired Vancouver-based dispensary POS software company Greenline, becoming one of the few cannabis operations software systems in both Canada and the U.S. The acquisition allows BLAZE to better serve its international clients, while also enabling the Company to gain experience operating in Canada's federally regulated marketplace.

BLAZE Acquires Canadian Software Company Greenline
BLAZE Acquires Canadian Software Company Greenline

"Acquiring Greenline adds value to prospective clients by giving them the ability to expand their footprint into the U.S. or Canada using the same software provider," said BLAZE CEO Chris Violas. "This is essential for increasingly sophisticated cannabis retailers in states near the border like Washington, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Massachusetts and Maine."

"When I met Chris, I knew that his business was up to some big things and that we had an aligned vision of the future," said Greenline CEO Albert Kim. "Our mission has always been to help cannabis retailers grow, and this acquisition allows us to do so at a much larger scale."

The acquisition of Greenline provides an added benefit for BLAZE clients looking to expand their reach into a new market using the existing platform, while additionally providing Greenline operators the benefit of BLAZE's comprehensive, compliance-focused operations software.

"This acquisition is important to our goals of expanding beyond U.S. borders," said Violas. "While the Canadian market is federally legal, there are still nuances that we need to consider. Acquiring Greenline allows us to shorten the learning curve."

BLAZE will roll out this acquisition gradually over the next six months. Both BLAZE and Greenline will retain their current organizational structures and respective C-level leadership. Greenline's Canadian retailers should not expect to see any immediate changes with this acquisition but can expect to see increased innovation moving forward as part of the BLAZE family.

"As we move toward a nationwide market in the U.S., BLAZE wants to have experience in a federally regulated market to better serve our clients when legalization becomes a reality," said Violas. "This is the first step in our global plan to become the operating system for cannabis business worldwide."

About BLAZE®
BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2017 by tech entrepreneurs and cannabis company operators, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone dispensaries, delivery services, distributors, and cultivators with an easy-to-use front end and robust enterprise-level backend. The platform's seed-to-sale software and apps enable businesses across the supply chain to automate compliance reporting and operate safely within local laws and tax requirements. Cannabis commerce is effortless with a POS platform that centralizes operations and combines efficient online ordering, inventory management, and payment processing. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. Learn more at BLAZE.me

Media Contact:
Brian Bock
Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency
Brian@mygrasslands.com
(708) 941-8228

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cannatech-company-blaze-acquires-canadian-pos-software-company-greenline-301543419.html

SOURCE BLAZE

