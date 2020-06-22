New High in Florida; U.K. Cases Lowest Since March: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since its lockdown was declared March 23, and Delta Air Lines resumed flights to China. Florida’s new infections reached another high.

Germany’s infection rate rose for a third day, lifted by local outbreaks including many at a slaughterhouse. Brazil’s death toll surpassed 50,000, while Peru’s more than 251,000 cases exceeded those of Spain.

Beijing reported nine new infections, a sign that a recent outbreak is under control. China blocked poultry from a Tyson Foods plant where many workers tested positive. Russian infections and deaths also flattened.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 8.9 million; deaths top 468,000New hot spots are emerging in rural villages across IndiaEurope’s top virus repellers can’t dodge pandemic’s economic hitChina blocks Tyson poultry, stoking angst over global suppliesJohnson to set out lockdown easing plans as U.K. cases fall

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

Portugal Steps Up Measure in Lisbon Suburbs (11:54 a.m. NY)

The Portuguese government plans to tighten restrictions in some municipalities around Lisbon as it tries to contain new clusters of the outbreak in the city’s outskirts. Gatherings will now be limited to 10 people, down from 20 previously, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday.

Portugal reported 259 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and now has 12,310 active cases, Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said at a press conference in Lisbon. Daily new cases have ranged between 192 and 421 in June, and the additional infections have mostly been recorded in the greater Lisbon region, where authorities have increased testing.

Murphy Expects Some ‘Spiking’ in N.J. (11:10 a.m. NY)

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, the second hardest-hit U.S. state, told CNN that if his state had a surge like Florida’s, he would do a turnaround on his gradual and restricted return of retail, dining and other services.

“You’d have to put some sort of break on the reopening,” Murphy said. “You’d have no choice.” He said New Jersey is certain to see “some amount of spiking” as indoor activity increases, but he’s counting on testing and contact tracing to prevent mass flare-ups.

New Jersey starting Monday allowed barber shops and salons to reopen, by appointment only and with masks and other precautions in place. Indoor shopping malls can open on June 29, but Murphy hasn’t set an opening date for movie theaters, indoor dining and gyms.

S.C. Protesters Urged to Get Tested (11:03 a.m. NY)

A leader of an anti-police brutality group in South Carolina is urging demonstrators to get tested after several people involved with the protests recently tested positive, The State newspaper from Columbia reports.

Lawrence Nathaniel, one of the leaders of the I Can’t Breathe South Carolina movement, posted a note on his Facebook page saying several protesters in Columbia marches from late May to mid-June tested positive. A video posted on his site also disclosed that several leaders and photographers from his group tested positive, and he urges protesters who marched in the group’s events in Columbia, Greenville and Charleston to get tested.

South Carolina is among the states in the South and Southwest seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. The state saw a record 1,157 new cases on Saturday, and 907 on Sunday.

Florida Cases Rise 3% (10:44 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 100,217 Covid-19 cases on Monday, up 3% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 3.7% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,173, an increase of 0.4%.

Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 22,891, the highest level ever.

Cumulative hospitalizations of Florida residents rose by 82, or 0.6%, to 13,119. On a rolling seven day-basis, they reached 1,104, the highest level since May 25.

The new rate of people testing positive for the first time fell to 7.7% for Sunday, from 11.9% on Saturday.

U.K. Deaths Lowest Since March (10:30 a.m. NY)

The U.K. reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since its lockdown was declared on March 23.

Story continues