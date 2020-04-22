U.S. Cases Accelerate; Singapore Extends Lockdown: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll suspend legal immigration for 60 days to help Americans put out of work by the virus. The Senate passed a $484 billion pandemic relief package and the House could take it up as soon as Thursday.

Singapore, once a standard bearer for taming the virus, reported more than 1,000 cases for a second day and will extend its partial lockdown for four more weeks. It’s redeployed workers from industries stalled by the pandemic to supplement those where demand is surging.

Recoveries in Italy almost surpassed new cases for the first time and Germany reported the smallest increase in infections this month. Still, Munich’s Oktoberfest festival was canceled for the first time since World War II, a sign that life won’t return to normal for months. The Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, was also suspended.

Key Developments

Top Health Official Sees Improvement Across U.S. (6:40 a.m. HK)

Almost all major U.S. metropolitan areas are seeing improvements in their outbreaks, said Deborah Birx, a top health official on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. She spoke after data showed that the nationwide infection tally had accelerated.

Cases appear to be flattening in areas including Chicago and Boston, while New Orleans is back to its baseline for infections, Birx said at the daily White House briefing. Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and Nashville are also among cities improving, she said. The Washington, D.C., region is one where “we don’t see a decline yet,” Birx said.

Trump to Ask Big Companies to Repay Aid (6:15 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he’ll ask larger companies to return money they accessed from the federal stimulus package because it was intended to help small businesses.

Speaking at the same press conference, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin threatened “severe consequences” for those who take money from the program without meeting the criteria and fail to return it.

Trump also said Harvard University had received funds intended for small business and he would be asking the university to “pay it back.” A Harvard spokesperson denied the university had applied for or received such funds. Harvard said it got funds as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and pledged to use all the money for students facing urgent financial needs due to the pandemic.

Senate Passes Third Relief Package (5:30 p.m. NY)

The U.S. Senate passed $484 billion in new pandemic relief funds Tuesday to bolster a tapped-out small business aid program, pay for coronavirus testing and help hospitals deluged by sick patients.

The legislation, which the House could take up as early as Thursday, includes $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help struggling small businesses keep their workers on the payroll. The program has already committed all of the $350 billion allocated when it was created just weeks ago.

The Paycheck Protection Program “is already helping millions of small-business employees receive paychecks instead of pink slips,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement before the voice vote.

President Donald Trump said he would sign the legislation and then turn to the next round of stimulus for an economy that has ground to a halt.

South Africa Sets Up Aid Package (5 p.m. NY)

South Africa’s government unveiled a 500 billion rand ($26 billion) package to shore up an economy devastated by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and support those who’ve been worst affected.

The plan will be funded by reprioritizing 130 billion rand of expenditure from existing budgets, and borrowing from domestic and international lenders, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday in a televised address to the nation. There will be 200 billion rand in guarantees for banks to encourage them to lend, a 100 billion-rand allocation to protect and create jobs and an additional 50 billion rand for welfare grants for the poor and unemployed, he said.

