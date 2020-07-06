U.S. Cases Rise 2%, Above Past Week’s 1.8% Average: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Covid-19 cases in both Florida and Arizona, states where the outbreak has been exploding, rose by less than their seven-day average on Monday. New Jersey saw the rate at which the virus spreads between people jump to its highest level in 10 weeks.

New Jersey’s governor called the gain there an “early warning sign.” Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade mayor said he plans to re-close restaurants and gyms starting Wednesday. Elsewhere in the U.S., Harvard and Princeton universities announced plans to bring back portions of their undergraduates for the fall semester.

Globally, the pace of new infections in Tokyo, Iran and elsewhere is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave. India’s epidemic grew to the third-biggest in the world, surpassing Russia. In Israel, bars and gyms have been closed, and capacity at restaurants and on buses have been limited.

Key Developments:

Fauci Says Vaccine May Only Offer ‘Finite’ Protection

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

California Positivity Rate, Cases Jump (4:30 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 6.8% percent of people receiving coronavirus tests in his state have the disease, up 39% in the last two weeks. The state recorded 5,699 new infections Sunday and is averaging 7,876 new cases per day.

The most-populous state has experienced a sharp rise in cases as it reopens more of its economy, with numbers climbing quickly enough that Newsom last week halted indoor dining in 19 counties and closed the parking lots at many beaches in advance of the holiday weekend. California currently has 5,790 people hospitalized with Covid-19, a 50% increase over the last two weeks. Still, that represents just 8% of all available hospital beds in the state, Newsom said.

U.S. Cases Rise 2% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% as compared to the same time yesterday to 2.91 million, as of 3:32 p.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That topped the average daily increase of 1.8% over the past week. Deaths rose to 130,090.

Florida reported 206,447 cases, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,778, an increase of 1.3%.Arizona cases rose by 3,352 to 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.Cases in North Carolina rose 4.3% to 74,775 while deaths rose 0.7% to 1,432,

Ireland Extends Travel Guidance (1:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland’s government extended its advice against non-essential international travel until at least July 20, Prime Minister Michael Martin said. The country hasn’t closed its borders but recommends people avoid traveling outside the island. That was expected to change after July 9, but was extended as other countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases. Martin also warned more pubs may not be allowed to reopen as scheduled if problems with social distancing at venues continue.

