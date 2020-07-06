U.S. Cases Rise 2%; Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 cases in U.S. states where the outbreak has been exploding, including Florida, Arizona and Texas, rose by less than their seven-day average. New Jersey’s virus transmission rate jumped to its highest level in 10 weeks, which the state’s governor called an “early warning sign.”

The Miami-Dade mayor in Florida said he plans to re-close restaurants and gyms, while Atlanta’s mayor said she has tested positive for the virus. Harvard and Princeton universities announced plans to bring back portions of their undergraduates for the fall semester.

Globally, the pace of new infections in Tokyo, Iran and elsewhere is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave. In Israel, bars and gyms have been closed, and capacity at restaurants and on buses have been limited.

Key Developments:

Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive (6:04 a.m. HK)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Texas Infections Rise at Slower Pace (6 a.m. HK)

Texas virus cases rose 2.7% Monday, below the seven-day average of 4%, pushing total cases in the state above 200,000. Deaths increased less than 1% to 2,655.

Governor Greg Abbott has backtracked on his reopening plan after a surge in cases that’s begun to strain hospitals in large cities. Before the Fourth of July holiday, he closed bars and mandated masks for counties where there have been more than 20 cases. The moves have earned the governor criticism from conservative politicians in the state who think he’s going too far, and city and county governments in Houston and Dallas and Austin that want even stricter measures put in place, including the reinstatement of stay-at-home orders.

New Zealand to Limit Returning Citizens (5:48 p.m. NY)

New Zealand’s government will limit the number of citizens flying home with the national airline to reduce pressure on its overflowing quarantine facilities.

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights “will be managed in the short term to ensure the government is able to safely place” arrivals into managed isolation or quarantine, Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement Tuesday. Air New Zealand said it has put a three-week hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following the government’s request.

South Africa Tops 200,000 Cases (5:40 p.m. NY)

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa surpassed 200,000. The milestone came just two weeks after the country breached the 100,000 mark, which was reached 116 days after the first case was diagnosed, health ministry data shows. More than 8,000 cases were reported for a sixth consecutive day on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 205,721. About 47% of those have recovered while 3,310 have died.

Fauci Says Vaccine May Only Offer ‘Finite’ Protection (4:50 p.m. NY)

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

