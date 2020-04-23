Singapore GDP to Shrink Sharply; Trump Signs Order: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday temporarily curbing immigration to limit competition for jobs as the U.S. moves toward reopening the economy.

New York reported the fewest daily fatalities since early April. Governor Andrew Cuomo said he plans to work with Connecticut and New Jersey to build a “tracing army” to track the virus’s spread, with California announcing a similar effort as a step to reopen economies.

Trump said he disagreed with the Georgia governor’s decision to begin relaxing social-distancing measures, a departure from the president’s repeated calls for states to reopen their economies.

South Korea’s economy suffered its worst contraction since the global financial crisis in the first quarter.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases top 2.6 million; deaths exceed 183,000Trump signs executive order to curb immigrationFirst U.S. virus death came weeks before previously thoughtU.S. health official says he was ousted over Trump-touted drugAlmost 9 in 10 patients on ventilators died in study$8 trillion in global fiscal stimulus still isn’t enough

Panic Buying in North Korea (9:37 a.m. HK)

Consumers in North Korea’s capital this week have been “panic buying” food staples, causing some store shelves to empty, according to a news service that specializes in the country.

The purchases may be due to stricter coronavirus measures on the way for Pyongyang and don’t appear related to reports this week that leader Kim Jong Un may be seriously ill, NK News reported, citing people who live in Pyongyang and were able to communicate outside the country. Shortages were initially limited to imported fruit and vegetables and then moved on to other goods, it said.

Mexico Numbers Jump (9:26 a.m. HK)

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mexico rose by more than 1,000 in one day for the first time on Wednesday, signaling the country’s curve is moving sharply higher.

Confirmed cases rose by 11% to 10,544, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. The number of deaths rose by 13% to 970. The Health Ministry estimates as many as eight times more people have had the virus than is shown by the official data.

NYSE May Reopen in Phases (9:16 a.m. HK)

The New York Stock Exchange may reopen in phases starting in May, CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz said in tweet, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter. There will be reduced headcount on the NYSE floor when it does open and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

China Reports No Deaths (8:45 a.m. HK)

China reported no deaths from the coronavirus for the eighth straight day. Confirmed cases rose by 10, with six of them from abroad, according to the country’s National Health Commission. The country also reported 27 asymptomatic cases, the least since it started reporting such cases at the beginning of the month. China has 984 asymptomatic coronavirus cases under medical observation as of April 22.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases are at 82,798, while the death toll is at 4,632.

Shanghai allowed companies and individuals of the city to book for nucleic acid tests in designated hospitals, according to a statement on the city government official microblog.

Singapore To See ‘Sharper’ GDP Contraction (8:21 a.m. HK)

Singapore is “very likely” to see a sharper contraction in its GDP as the pandemic spreads further than expected, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said. The city-state hopes to progressively open the economy in a month’s time. The country plans much more testing for the entire population.

Trump Order on Immigration (7:55 a.m. HK)

President Trump signed the order on immigration and said at a White House briefing this was to protect “our great American workers.” The move “will ensure unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens. Crucially it will also preserve our health care resources for American patients.”

Read the full story here.

SK Hynix Reports Sales Increase (7:50 a.m. HK)

The company reported an increase in sales of about 6% after rising memory chip orders from data center clients helped cushion headwinds from Covid-19. Hynix’s turnaround coincides with a major shift to working and learning from home brought about by the virus that’s spurring demand for cloud services and boosting server chip prices.

