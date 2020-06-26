U.S. Cases Set Daily Record; Asia’s Economic Hit: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases, with a wave of infections across the Sun Belt stoking concerns about the economic recovery.
U.S. state health departments reported a total of over 37,000 new cases on Thursday, led by Florida, Texas, California and Arizona. Texas paused its re-opening, with Houston’s intensive-care wards reaching capacity. President Donald Trump said he thought there will be a virus vaccine by year-end.
The Asia-Pacific region’s economic toll from Covid-19 will be near $3 trillion, S&P Global Ratings said. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he believes he already had Covid-19. Apple Inc. said it was closing more stores as cases spike. Macy’s Inc. said it plans to cut about 3,900 jobs.
Key Developments:
U.S. Breaks Two-Month-Old Record for New Cases (10:49 a.m. Hong Kong)
New York Governor Sued over Quarantine Rule (10:48 a.m. HK)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was sued for requiring visitors from states with spiking Covid-19 numbers to go into quarantine for 14 days after arriving.Oklahoma, where Jeffrey Jones lives in Tulsa, isn’t currently on the list of target states. But the employment lawyer says the governor’s order infringed on his constitutional right to travel freely throughout the U.S.
U.S. Airline Bosses to Meet Vice President on Covid-19 Measures (10:13 a.m. HK)
Airline bosses are set to meet Friday afternoon at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said. Likely topics include contact tracing, taking passengers’ temperatures at airports and potential action by the European Union to block U.S. travelers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Slated to attend are the chief executive officers of American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., said one of the people.
Separately, a trade group representing large U.S. airlines said American carriers will refund the tickets of any passenger denied boarding after a screening by the government detects an elevated temperature during the Covid-19 outbreak. Airlines for America has been calling on the Transportation Security Administration to conduct temperature screenings of all airline passengers as a way to help protect travelers from Covid-19.
Asia-Pacific Sees Hit to Economy Over Two Years (9:47 a.m. HK)
The Asia Pacific economy will shrink by 1.3% in 2020 before bouncing back to grow 6.9% in 2021 -- implying nearly $3 trillion in lost output over the two years, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
S&P saw the risk of a “balance sheet recession” from governments, companies or households trying to bolster weak financial positions by saving more, paying down debt and spending less.
Investment Fund Bets on a Shattered Airline Down Under (9:13 a.m. HK)
Bain Capital LP agreed to buy collapsed Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. in one of the biggest single bets on the airline industry since it was shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Administrator Deloitte named Bain as the airline’s new owner on Friday, hours after rival buyout firm Cyrus Capital Partners LP withdrew its bid. The value of the deal wasn’t disclosed, though Deloitte said there will be “a significant injection of capital” into the airline.
Australia’s Top-End Property Market Hit (8:44 a.m. Hong Kong)
The high end of the Sydney and Melbourne housing markets are leading the coronavirus-induced property downturn in Australia, according to CoreLogic Inc.
“The stringent government response to Covid-19 has undoubtedly placed the property market at the cusp of another downswing,” Eliza Owen, head of Australia research at CoreLogic, said in a report released Friday. Nationally, home prices fell 0.4% in May, and preliminary indicators for June show the rate of decline has “gathered some momentum,” Owen said.
Beijing Cases Rise by 11 as Pace Slows (8:43 a.m. HK)
China’s capital city reported 11 additional local coronavirus infections June 25, compared with 13 the day before, according to data from the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
The number of infections in Beijing’s latest outbreak reached 280. China reported a total of 13 new cases June 25, including two imported infections in Shanghai, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
Britain’s Car Production Tumbles 95% (7:01 a.m. HK)
U.K. car production plunged to the lowest level for May since 1946 after carmakers had to idle factories to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Output dropped 95% to just 5,314 vehicles in the month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Still, that’s an improvement on April, when 197 cars were built.
Illinois Set to Expand Reopening (6:40 a.m. HK)
Illinois is poised to allow more business and leisure activities starting Friday, after a dramatic drop in its coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the peak, Governor J.B. Pritzker said.
All regions are moving into phase four of a five-part plan, allowing movie theaters, zoos, museums, child-care centers, health and fitness centers to open or expand service. Illinois reported 894 cases and 41 deaths with a seven-day average positivity rate of 3%, down from 12% a month earlier, the state department of public health data. The state has registered 139,434 cases and 6,810 deaths.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says He Had Virus (6:30 a.m. HK)
Brazil reported a 3.3% rise in new cases, to 1.23 million, as deaths increased 2.1% to 54,971, the health ministry said. Sao Paulo state has 248,587 cases, 13,759 deaths.
President Jair Bolsonaro said he believed he has already been infected with Covid-19.
Florida’s DeSantis Mum on Next Phase (5:30 p.m. NY)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t have plans to go to the next phase of re-opening as cases surge in his state. Asked Thursday about other states that paused, DeSantis said he never said when the state would move to the next phase. Speaking from Tampa, he also noted that South Florida, the region with the most cases, is on a delayed re-opening schedule.
Most businesses have resumed in Florida, including bars and nightclubs, with the exception of the hard-hit Miami metropolitan area. But there are still strict capacity limits and other rules. Florida started re-opening on May 4.
Texas Cases, Deaths Climb (5:10 p.m. NY)
Texas added 5,996 cases in the past 24 hours, a third consecutive day of record-breaking increases, according to state health department data. The 4.8% jump exceeded the 3.9% seven-day average and brought total inflections to 131,917.
Fatalities increased by 47 to 2,296, the grimmest one-day advance since May 15. The positive-test rate surged to 11.76%, the highest since April 16.
Slack Allows Indefinite Remote Work (5 p.m. NY)
Slack Technologies Inc. is joining Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc., and other Silicon Valley companies in letting its 2,000 employees work remotely indefinitely, even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
San Francisco-based Slack has 16 offices, including in Tokyo, London and Paris, and had planned to stay closed until at least September. Competition for talent is one reason to leave a return date open ended, Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield said.
U.S. Cases Rise 1.7% (4 p.m. NY)
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased by 39,907 compared with the same time Wednesday to 2.4 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1.7% gain, the biggest jump since May 30, was above the average daily increase of 1.4% over the past week. It was the third straight day of new cases above 35,000. Deaths rose 0.5% to 122,320.
Nevada cases rose by 9.9% to 14,861, according to the data from Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg News.Florida reported 114,018 cases, up 4.6% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 4% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,327, an increase of 1.4%.Arizona reported 3,056 new cases, a 5.1% increase that brought the total number of cases to 63,030. That compared with the the prior seven-day average of 2.3%.California reported 5,349 new cases, its second-largest daily jump, for a total of 195,571, according to state data. Deaths rose 1.8% to 5,733.
Mexico Finance Minister Tests Positive (3 p.m. NY)
Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is working from home under quarantine, according to a tweet. Herrera said he has “light symptoms” of the coronavirus.
Apple Shuts More U.S. Stores (2:45 p.m. NY)
Apple Inc. will close 14 stores in Florida, citing a spike in new coronavirus cases, raising total U.S. shop closures to 32.
The company on Wednesday closed its seven retail stores in Houston and last week again shut 11 stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Despite the new closures, Apple has reopened the majority of its 271 U.S. stores.
Ireland Eases Travel Limits (2:15 p.m. NY)
Ireland moves to the third stage of reopening on Monday, with domestic travel resuming, most businesses able to operate and sports restarting, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in Dublin. Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport. Some restrictions on international travel will ease July 9, he said.
While warning of a possible second wave, Ireland has “prevailed,” Varadkar said. There have been 25,406 virus cases, with 1,727 deaths.
CDC Adds Pregnancy to Risk List (2 p.m. NY)
Pregnant women with Covid-19 are at greater risk for being hospitalized and sent to an intensive-care unit than women who aren’t expecting, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as it added pregnancy to the list of conditions that make patients more likely to suffer severe complications.
An agency study found pregnant women were 5.4 times more likely to be hospitalized, 1.5 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU and 1.7 times more likely to end up on a ventilator. Pregnant women didn’t have a higher risk of death, according to the CDC’s findings.
California Posts Second-Biggest Case Jump (1:45 p.m. NY)
California reported 5,349 new cases, its second-largest daily jump, for a total of 195,571, according to state data. The 2.8% increase was in line with the 7-day average. Deaths climbed by 1.8% to 5,733.
Houston-Area ICU Wards Are Full (12:40 p.m. NY)
Houston-area intensive-case unit wards reached 100% of their capacity, according to data compiled by the Texas Medical Center. About 28% of those patients were being treated for Covid-19.
The fourth-largest U.S. city’s medical infrastructure will be swamped by the July 4th holiday, a leading disease specialist warned. The worst is yet to come because of “the huge amount of transmission going on,” Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said in Thursday.
Current trends in Harris County, which includes Houston, indicate the caseload will triple or quadruple by mid-July, he said, citing modeling by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab. Such a scenario would be “apocalyptic,” he said. “We can’t go there.”
Texas Halts Reopening (11:45 a.m. NY)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott halted the phased reopening of the state’s economy, citing a surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Under the executive order announced on Thursday, businesses that were already permitted to open can continue to operate under their existing occupancy limits. The next phases of reopening have been put on hold. Abbott also suspended elective surgeries in the state’s biggest cities -- Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin -- to open more hospital capacity for Covid-19 cases.
