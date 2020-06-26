U.S. Cases Set Daily Record; Asia’s Economic Hit: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases, with a wave of infections across the Sun Belt stoking concerns about the economic recovery.

U.S. state health departments reported a total of over 37,000 new cases on Thursday, led by Florida, Texas, California and Arizona. Texas paused its re-opening, with Houston’s intensive-care wards reaching capacity. President Donald Trump said he thought there will be a virus vaccine by year-end.

The Asia-Pacific region’s economic toll from Covid-19 will be near $3 trillion, S&P Global Ratings said. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he believes he already had Covid-19. Apple Inc. said it was closing more stores as cases spike. Macy’s Inc. said it plans to cut about 3,900 jobs.

Key Developments:

U.S. Breaks Two-Month-Old Record for New Cases (10:49 a.m. Hong Kong)

The resurgent coronavirus produced a record number of new cases in the U.S., topping the peak seen in April during the initial outbreak, after many Americans let down their guard on social distancing.

Total cases in the U.S. surpassed 2,418,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, marking the highest daily increase in more than two months.

New York Governor Sued over Quarantine Rule (10:48 a.m. HK)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was sued for requiring visitors from states with spiking Covid-19 numbers to go into quarantine for 14 days after arriving.Oklahoma, where Jeffrey Jones lives in Tulsa, isn’t currently on the list of target states. But the employment lawyer says the governor’s order infringed on his constitutional right to travel freely throughout the U.S.

U.S. Airline Bosses to Meet Vice President on Covid-19 Measures (10:13 a.m. HK)

Airline bosses are set to meet Friday afternoon at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said. Likely topics include contact tracing, taking passengers’ temperatures at airports and potential action by the European Union to block U.S. travelers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Slated to attend are the chief executive officers of American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., said one of the people.

Separately, a trade group representing large U.S. airlines said American carriers will refund the tickets of any passenger denied boarding after a screening by the government detects an elevated temperature during the Covid-19 outbreak. Airlines for America has been calling on the Transportation Security Administration to conduct temperature screenings of all airline passengers as a way to help protect travelers from Covid-19.

Asia-Pacific Sees Hit to Economy Over Two Years (9:47 a.m. HK)

The Asia Pacific economy will shrink by 1.3% in 2020 before bouncing back to grow 6.9% in 2021 -- implying nearly $3 trillion in lost output over the two years, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

S&P saw the risk of a “balance sheet recession” from governments, companies or households trying to bolster weak financial positions by saving more, paying down debt and spending less.

Investment Fund Bets on a Shattered Airline Down Under (9:13 a.m. HK)

Bain Capital LP agreed to buy collapsed Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. in one of the biggest single bets on the airline industry since it was shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrator Deloitte named Bain as the airline’s new owner on Friday, hours after rival buyout firm Cyrus Capital Partners LP withdrew its bid. The value of the deal wasn’t disclosed, though Deloitte said there will be “a significant injection of capital” into the airline.

Australia’s Top-End Property Market Hit (8:44 a.m. Hong Kong)

The high end of the Sydney and Melbourne housing markets are leading the coronavirus-induced property downturn in Australia, according to CoreLogic Inc.

