U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AWARDS SOSi CONTRACT FOR OPERATIONS AND FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

·1 min read

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi, a leader in delivering transformational management and IT solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced it has been re-awarded a potential five-year, $17.9 million contract by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to continue maintaining and managing secure facilities at MacDill Air Force Base and Al-Udeid Airbase in Tampa, Florida, and Doha, Qatar. SOSi will provide operations, maintenance, engineering, project design and management services under the contract.

SOSi Logo Challenge Accepted
SOSi Logo Challenge Accepted

"We are proud of the success our team has demonstrated over the past five years delivering critical support to CENTCOM both in the United States and the Middle East," said SOSi Senior Vice President, Frank Helmick. "We look forward to continuing our support for CENTCOM on this no fail mission while expanding our infrastructure capabilities in the region."

ABOUT SOSi
SOSi is a leading provider of mission-critical cyber, software, intelligence, and logistics solutions to the U.S. national security community. Founded in 1989, SOSi is among the largest private, founder-owned and operated technology and services integrators in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Our operations span the globe. We manage many of our nation's most important programs. For more information, visit www.sosi.com and follow SOSi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-central-command-awards-sosi-contract-for-operations-and-facilities-management-301532248.html

SOURCE SOS International LLC - SOSi

