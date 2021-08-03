U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,862.00
    +141.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.25
    +32.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +14.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.88
    +0.62 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.62 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1610
    -0.1480 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.60
    -969.62 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.27
    -25.63 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.45
    +20.73 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market to Reach $24.69 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development for portable electronics and wearable market, and necessity to harvest ambient RF energy drive the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market. By technology, the inductive segment is expected to lead the dominance by 2030. Based on country, on the other hand, the US accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trial throughout the forecast period.

Portland,OR, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. & China wireless charging market garnered $4.10 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development for portable electronics and wearable market, and necessity to harvest ambient RF energy drive the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market. However, technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging hinder the market growth. On the other hand, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 150+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12741

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has immensely impacted the manufacturing and industrial sectors. The restrictions led to suspended production facilities, declined demand rate, and hampered supply chain.

  • Nevertheless, the market has started reviving as the government bodies across the world are initiating with vaccinations drives. Also, the ease of regulations is assisting the market to recoup slowly & steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. & China wireless charging market based on technology, industry vertical and country.

Based on technology, the inductive segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the radio frequency segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also studies segments including resonant and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. And China Wireless Charging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12741?reqfor=covid

Based on industry vertical, the home based products segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the U.S. & China wireless charging market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to grow at the largest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also involves automotive and others segment.

Based on country, the US accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the market across China is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12741

Leading players of the U.S. & China wireless charging market analyzed in the research include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Semtech, Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Fulton Innovation LLC.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jumpy investors brace for next shoe to drop in China regulatory crackdown

    China's technology and chip sectors came under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday after state media attacked the country's largest social media and video game firm, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and regulators said they are launching an investigation into chip distributors in the auto industry. The broadside comes days after the securities regulator and state media sought to soothe investor fears over the pace and breadth of market reform.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Tencent Weighs China Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. led a regional market selloff after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, triggering fears Beijing will set its sights on the world’s largest gaming arena after a regulatory assault on industries from fintech to education.China’s most valuable corporation joined rivals from NetEase Inc. to Nexon Co. in a gaming stocks rout after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering

  • Tencent and other gaming stocks tumble after China news outlet labels them ‘spiritual opium’ for teens

    Investors are worried a new level of regulation could be coming for the hard-hit technology sector in China.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Sanofi to Buy Translate Bio for $3.2 Billion in mRNA Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will buy its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion as the French drugmaker plays catch-up in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines.Sanofi agreed to pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio’s shares. While the price is 30% above Monday’s closing price, the company is getting a potential bargain “in a very hot therapeutic area,” said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Bernstein.Ordinarily a giant in the va

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report on the space market.

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • Pfizer, Moderna Reportedly Boost Covid Shot Prices — And BioNTech Stock Pops

    Reports on Monday suggested vaccine makers Pfizer with BioNTech and Moderna raised the prices of their Covid shots.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]