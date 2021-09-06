U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    -0.45 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0023 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9060
    +0.2140 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,853.98
    +1,687.51 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,361.87
    +64.14 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.60
    +41.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

U.S. CNC Machines Market Is Expected to Reach $4.00 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in need for precision and time effectiveness and surge in demand from production plants fuel the growth of the U.S. CNC machines market. Based on machine tool type, the lathes segment held the major share in 2020. By industry vertical, on the other hand, the automobile segment would cite the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

Portland, OR , Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. CNC machines market was estimated at $2.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Rise in need for precision and time effectiveness and surge in demand from production plants fuel the growth of the U.S. CNC machines market. On the other hand, high cost of CNC machines restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in application areas and upsurge in use of robotics & automation in the manufacturing industry are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • During the pandemic, establishments that organized computer numeric control earlier have been able to easily adapt to the new variant of virus due to lesser contact between humans and machines. Growing demand for CNC machines in the United States has boosted the market in more than one way.

  • This trend is most likely to persist, since computer numeric control help organizations cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

The U.S. CNC machines market is analyzed across machine tool type and industry vertical. Based on machine tool type, the lathes segment accounted for around one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The mills segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the industry machinery segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The automobile segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. CNC machines market report include Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Soft Servo Systems Inc., Fagor Automation, GSK CNC equipment co. Ltd, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, FANUC Corporation, and Sandvik AB. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

