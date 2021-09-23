U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0105 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3080
    +0.5300 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,731.20
    +1,217.79 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

U.S. Commerce chief says further action will be taken on Huawei if necessary

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei if necessary, even as some Republican lawmakers have pressed the administration to do more.

In a Reuters interview, Raimondo was asked about Huawei and recounted how she told Republican lawmakers in January "that I wouldn’t be soft and now the proof’s in the pudding -- we haven’t been. They shouldn’t worry."

Huawei was added to the U.S. Entity List in May 2019. Raimondo said the list "is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

