U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,665.75
    -9.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,331.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,026.00
    -64.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.50
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9772
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2200
    +0.1300 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.64
    +24.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.05
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,908.49
    -98.47 (-0.36%)
     

U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FINAL SCOPE INQUIRY RULING ON QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS FROM MALAYSIA

Cambria
·4 min read

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has determined that U.S. imports of quartz surface products manufactured in China and processed in Malaysia are covered by the antidumping and countervailing duties (“AD/CVD”) orders on imports from China.

In 2018, Malaysia exported zero quartz surface products to the United States. The following year, after the Commerce Department issued AD/CVD orders on quartz surface products from China, exports from Malaysia began to skyrocket. By 2021, exports from Malaysia had reached a staggering 16 million square feet. Available evidence shows that much of these quartz surface products were manufactured in China and simply transshipped through Malaysia to evade payment of the AD/CVD duties.

“In 2018, American quartz manufacturers and their employees gained a victory, when the AD/CVD duties were imposed on illegally dumped and subsidized quartz from China,” said Marty Davis, Cambria’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This action opened the door for the launching and expansion of U.S. quartz manufacturing factories; total investments since that time will be upwards of $800,000,000 in new US based factories, with 1000’s of new U.S. based jobs. But this Chinese merchandise illegally transshipped through Malaysia puts this and even more future investment in jeopardy.”

On February 7, 2022, the Commerce Department self-initiated an inquiry to examine whether the scope of the AD/CVD orders covers quartz surface products that are originally manufactured in China but then re-exported from Malaysia. As part of its inquiry, the agency issued questionnaires to the 23 largest exporters of quartz surface products in Malaysia. Eight of the companies that received questionnaires failed to respond to the Commerce Department. As part of its final scope ruling, the agency determined that these non-responsive companies have been exporting to the United States quartz surface products processed in Malaysia using quartz slab manufactured in China. The Commerce Department will now implement a certification requirement for all imports of quartz surface products from Malaysia to address the transshipment and evasion concerns.

The certification process will work as follows. If an importer of quartz surface products from Malaysia claims that its quartz surface products should not be subject to the payment of AD/CVD duties, the importer must meet certain certification and documentation requirements. First, an exporter of quartz surface products in Malaysia claiming its quartz surface products were not produced using Chinese quartz slab must prepare and maintain certain exporter certifications and supporting documentation. In addition, importers of such quartz surface products must prepare and maintain a separate importer certification and supporting documentation. If it is determined that the certification or documentation requirements have not been met, the importer must pay the appropriate AD/CVD duties on QSP from China. These duties currently range in excess of 300%.

Significantly, the following companies are not eligible for the scope certification process because they did not fully participate in the proceeding:

1. Bada Industries SDN BHD;

2. Ever Stone World SDN BHD;

3. Karina Stone;

4. MSI Building Supply SDN;

5. Principal Safwa (M) SDN;

6. Resstone Manufacturing;

7. SCLM Services SDN BHD;

8. Unique Stone SDN BHD; and

9. Universal Quartz.

“We were shocked at how rapidly exports from Malaysia rushed to fill the gap left by illegally traded imports from China,” said Arik Tendler, Cambria’s Chief Sales Officer. “We have long believed that this Malaysian merchandise is evading the existing AD/CVD orders. We appreciate Commerce Department taking this important step to ensure that the orders are strictly enforced so that Cambria and the entire US domestic quartz manufacturing industry can compete on a level playing field.”

The Commerce Department’s scope inquiry has already had a huge impact in clearing the U.S. market of Chinese merchandise that was being illegally transshipped through Malaysia to the United States to evade payment of the AD/CVD duties. After peaking at nearly 1.6 million square feet in March 2022, the month after the scope inquiry was initiated, U.S. imports from Malaysia plummeted to just 136,000 square feet in the month of July 2022.

About Cambria

Cambria Company LLC, headquartered in Le Sueur, MN, is the leading domestic producer of quartz surface products. It is a family-owned, American company that employs more than 2,000 people in the United States

CONTACT: Eloise Goldman Cambria 631-605-0895 Eloise.Goldman@CambriaUSA.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy. That's after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investor

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge Pushes Voyager Digital to Consider Rival Offers to FTX Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. agreed to consider higher offers than the $1.4 billion bid it accepted from FTX US, the digital-asset exchange founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, a decision that could increase payouts to customers who had their accounts frozen.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Summ

  • Texas Attorney General sues Google over alleged biometric data collection from products

    The Texas Attorney General's office has filed a suit against Google, alleging the monitoring and collection of biometric data through the tech company's home devices.

  • Law firm with 90 local attorneys in talks to leave downtown for Clayton

    The law firm's exit would mark another high-profile blow for the central business district, where office vacancy has risen.

  • ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Blink Charging considering multiple states for electric vehicle charger factory

    Blink Charging could bring an electric vehicle charging station factory to South Florida. The Miami Beach company (Nasdaq: BLNK) is scouting locations for a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will be staffed by an estimated 300 workers. Blink Charging, an EV charging station provider, retained real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield for the search and has narrowed the site selection to Florida, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Solid Gas Sales, Fat Fuel Margins Stoke 'Walmart Of Gas Stations' Ahead Of Earnings

    Selling gas is generally a low-margin business. Historically, sales from the stations' convenience stores helps to bolster profit margins for the chains.

  • Freeport-McMoRan shares rally after profit beats expectations

    LME copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March, largely holding in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since end-August, pressured by COVID-19 flare-ups in China, the world's biggest metal consumer. Freeport nevertheless forecast rising demand for the red metal due to copper's use in renewable energy products and said none of its customers have scaled back orders. "We certainly have no problem selling copper," Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told investors on a conference call.