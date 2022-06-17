U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,583.75
    -70.17 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027. Availability of Alternative Fuel Fueling the Market Growth – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·11 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market was valued at $2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027.

Chicago, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the US commercial lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during 2021–2027. Companies like Husqvarna are taking robotic lawn mowers to the next level by incorporating connected technologies and services into their next generation robotic lawn mowers. Hence, the constant efforts for the development of new features & technology for lawn mowers are expected to create new opportunities for the expansion of the commercial lawn mowers market during the forecast period.

Various corporate clients would typically look for environmentally sustainable approaches to help their own sustainability activities. Several industry participants emphasize the adoption of ecologically sustainable alternatives that emit fewer hazardous emissions while also providing greater and improved efficiency. Hence, the availability of alternative fuel options is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$2.67 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$2.03 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

4.67%

 

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027)

1.85 million Units

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Products, End-user, Fuel Type, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

U.S.

MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE

8 Key Vendors and 30 Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Commercial robotic lawn mowers are predicted to take the place of traditional lawn mowers for mowing green roofs since they are better suited to mowing in enclosed spaces with wires. Consequently, throughout the projection period, these green roof initiatives will drive the market for commercial lawn mowers in the United States. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase green spaces in cities. Hence, the expanding green space across various cities provides substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mower vendors in the market.

Key Highlights

  • Southern and Western are the key revenue-generating regions in the US commercial lawn mower market.

  • The rising penetration of green spaces, green roofs, and growing government initiatives to boost the green acreage through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, and development of other recreational areas is supporting the demand for lawn mowers across the country.

  • Walk-behind lawn mowers hold the highest unit shipment share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.73% (by volume) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.

  • With the growing inclination of the US population towards technology, the demand for lawn mowers that are inbuild with sensors and other latest technologies is increasingly gaining momentum, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for robotic lawn mowers in the market.

  • In terms of fuel type, gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% (by value) during the forecast period.

  • Professional Landscaping Services are the major revenue contributors to the US commercial lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 5.49% (by value) during the forecast period.

  • The market consists of various vendors including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, and ARIENS CO. To gain more market share, landscape and lawn care service providers are developing technology that integrates route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment.

  • The commotion created by the pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most of the commercial facilities. Moreover, the supply chain disruptions hampered the procurement and distribution of raw materials and finished product in the market.

Market Segmentation

Products 

  • Ride-on Mowers

    • Standard Ride-on

    • Zero-turn

    • Lawn Tractors

    • Garden Tractors

  • Walk-Behind Mowers

    • Self-propelled

    • Push

    • Hover

  • Robotic Mowers

Fuel Type 

  • Gasoline-powered

  • Propane-powered

  • Electric Corded

  • Electric Cordless

End-user

  • Professional Landscaping Services

  • Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

  • Government & Others

Drive Type 

  • RWD

  • FWD

  • AWD

  • Manual Drive

Start Type

  • Key Start

  • Push Start

  • Recoil Start

Blade Type

  • Standard

  • Mulching

  • Lifting

  • Cylinder

Distributing Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Competitive Landscape

The US commercial lawn mowers market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international market players. The vendors are improving their value proposition to attain a good market presence. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors.

Due to the growing trend of using lower-carbon energy sources, market leaders are emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods. This could be due to rising environmental concerns, such as global warming. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting specific goals for achieving profitability and effective capital resource utilization.

Prominent Vendors

  • Deere & Company

  • Honda

  • Husqvarna Group

  • Kubota Corporation

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch

  • STIGA Group

  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors 

  • AGCO

  • Ariens Company

  • Altoz

  • AS-Motor

  • Bad Boy Mowers

  • Bobcat Company

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Chervon Group

  • Einhell

  • Emak Group

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Grey Technology

  • Greenworks Tools

  • Makita

  • McLane Reel Mowers

  • Masport

  • Metalcraft of Mayville

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Snow Joe

  • STIHL

  • SUMEC Group Corporation

  • Swisher Inc.

  • The Grasshopper Company

  • Textron Inc.

  • Techtronic Industries

  • WALKER MANUFACTURING

  • Wright Manufacturing

  • Yangzhou Weibang Garden

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

US Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Blade Type

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 History of Lawn Mowers

7.3 Commercial V/S Residential Lawn Mowers

7.4 Gasoline Price Trends: Us

7.5 Penetration of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

7.6 Lawn Mower Injury Statistics

7.7 Dynamics of The Landscaping Industry

7.8 Value Chain Analysis

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

7.8.3 Manufacturers

7.8.4 Dealers/Distributors

7.8.5 Retailers

7.8.6 End-Users

7.9 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology

8.2 Development of Smart Cities

8.3 Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

8.4 Rising Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.5 Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

9.2 Growth in Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives

9.3 Growing Landscaping Industry

9.4 Growth in Commercial Construction

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rise in Xeriscaping & Growing Usage Of Artificial Grass

10.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

10.3 Increased Pollution Caused by Gasoline Commercial Lawn Mowers

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Geographic Insights

11.3 Declining Yard Size in The Us

11.4 Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1 By Value

11.4.2 By Volume

11.5 Market by Geography

11.5.1 By Value

11.5.2 By Volume

11.6 Five Forces Analysis

11.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Walk-Behind Lawn Mower

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography

12.5 Ride-On Lawn Mower

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Market by Geography

12.6 Robotic Lawn Mower

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Market by Geography

13 Walk-Behind Mower

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Mower

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Walk-Behind Push Mower

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Walk-Behind Hover Mower

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 Ride-On Mower

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Standard Ride-On Mower

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Zero-Turn Mower

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Lawn Tractor

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Garden Tractor

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 Fuel Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Gasoline-Powered

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Electric Corded

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography

15.7 Propane-Powered

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Market by Geography

16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Professional Landscaping Services

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 Government & Others

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography

17 Drive Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Manual Drive

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4.3 Market by Geography

17.5 RWD

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 Market by Geography

17.6 FWD

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.6.3 Market by Geography

17.7 AWD

17.7.1 Market Overview

17.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.7.3 Market by Geography

18 Start Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Key Start

18.4.1 Market Overview

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.4.3 Market by Geography

18.5 Push Start

18.5.1 Market Overview

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.5.3 Market by Geography

18.6 Recoil Start

18.6.1 Market Overview

18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 Market by Geography

19 Blade Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Deck/Standard Blades

19.4.1 Market Overview

19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.4.3 Market by Geography

19.5 Mulching Blades

19.5.1 Market Overview

19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.5.3 Market by Geography

19.6 Lifting Blades

19.6.1 Market Overview

19.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.6.3 Market by Geography

19.7 Cylinder Blades

19.7.1 Market Overview

19.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.7.3 Market by Geography

20 Distribution Channel

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Offline

20.4.1 Market Overview

20.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.4.3 Market by Geography

20.5 Online

20.5.1 Market Overview

20.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.5.3 Market by Geography

Explore our  garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Tech stocks ‘could drop another 15% to 20% at least’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Portfolio Manager Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks, hiring freezes and layoffs, and recessionary risks.

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Why Upstart Stock Jumped 9% Today

    Shares of lending software outfit Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rallied 9.1% today as of 2:35 p.m. ET. It was another rough week for Upstart and fintech stocks in general after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates 0.75% in an attempt to beat back inflation. After today's rebound, the stock is down about 6% over the last five days.

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.