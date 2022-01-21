U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

U.S. Commercial Payment Cards Market Trends Report 2022 with Breakouts and Forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends, 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends sizes the commercial card market with breakouts and forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, as well as quantifications for purchasing card vs. travel and entertainment (T&E) cards.

In addition, this report assesses and analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial card space, including a focus on small business market opportunities for commercial cards.

Within the commercial card industry, product line extensions are a key driver of adoption and revenue, as is the continuing displacement of legacy payment products.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the reorganization of the economic life of non-essential businesses with a higher percentage of corporate staff shifting to telecommuting and home offices, and with retailers moving more of their business to online storefronts. Business travel and entertainment stopped virtually overnight in March 2020 and has sputteringly attempted to restart but to date, The rise of new COVID-19 variants continues to make virtual meetings the safest way to interact with clients and prospects.

These events in conjunction with the closing of international borders, e-commerce's ongoing trajectory in claiming a share of sales, the increasing digitization of all payments, the imperative for real-time payments unslowed by national borders, and the rise of fintech create a complex, growing and profitable landscape for the commercial card industry.

Overall, this report reviews the major commercial card issuers' strategies to reignite purchase activity, rebuild their card portfolios and create sufficient value for the large, midsized and smaller business accounts to keep them on board as clients.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

  • Trends for the Major Networks

  • Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

  • Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

  • Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

  • Impacts of Covid-19 and Opportunities for Growth

  • Changes in Business Behaviors

  • Positive Commercial Card Market Impacts of Covid-19

  • Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

  • Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

  • Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

  • Fintechs Harvest New Customers

  • Focus on the Card Networks

  • Visa as Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

  • The Visa Customer Base

  • Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

  • Commercial Credit and Debit Within Mastercard Branded Volume

  • The Mastercard Customer Base

  • Mastercard's Digital Doors

  • The Closed Loop Card Power of American Express

  • The American Express Customer Base

  • American Express Vs. Visa and Mastercard

  • Commercial Card Network Forecast Through 2025

  • Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

  • Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

  • T&E is a Three-Legged Stool

  • Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

  • Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

  • Focus on Small Business

  • Small Business Base

  • Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

  • Covid-19 Impact on Small Business

  • Fed Reserve Small Business Survey

  • Shift in Provider Mix for Capital

  • Smaller Businesses' Constant Need for Capital

  • Differentiating Products for Small Business

Chapter 2: Credit Card and Commercial Card Volume Trends

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Types of Commercial Cards

  • Purchasing Cards, Corporate Cards, and Other

  • Large Organizations Use Multiple Types of Cards

  • A Huge Market Opportunity

  • Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

  • Trends for the Major Networks

  • Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

  • Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

  • Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

  • The Big Three

Chapter 3: The Competitive Landscape

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Impacts of Covid-19

  • Changes in Business Behaviors

  • Pandemic Reshaped Organizations and Corporate Spending

  • Travel and Entertainment Spend Levels May Not Recover

  • Pandemic Increased Corporation'S Allowable Suppliers by 29%

  • Covid-19 Ramps Up Technology Transformation

  • Opportunities for Market Growth

  • Every Business Payment is An Opportunity

  • Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

  • Security and Fraud Concerns Drive Commercial Card Adoption

  • Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

  • Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

  • Fintechs Solve Problems They Are Confronting Themselves

  • Network Innovator: American Express

  • Amex Bets on Business Debit Card Use

  • Fintechs Pressure Traditional Issuers to Innovate

  • Ramp: Competing With American Express

  • Ramp Acquiring Its Way to Saving Companies More Money

  • Divvy: Eliminating Manual Processes

  • Brex: Daily Payments Build Credit

  • Network Innovator: Mastercard

  • Mastercard Pay & Split Launches in Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 4: Focus on the Card Networks

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Visa

  • Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

  • The Visa Customer Base

  • Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

  • Mastercard

  • Commercial Credit and Debit Accounts for 11% of Branded Volume

  • The Mastercard Customer Base

  • Extending Capabilities of Track Bps

  • Mastercard's Digital Doors

  • American Express

  • Closed Loop Card Power

  • The American Express Customer Base

  • The Business of American Express

  • Commercial Card Network Growth Forecast to 2025

  • The Covid Challenge

Chapter 5: Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Overview of Purchasing Cards

  • The Workhorse Category

  • Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

  • Virtual Cards Align With Employee Payments Expectations

  • Advantages of Purchasing Cards

  • Overview of Travel and Entertainment Cards

  • A Traditional Cornerstone of Spending for Largest Companies

  • T&E Spend Data for Largest Road Warriors

  • Deloitte

  • IBM

  • Google

  • EY

  • PWC

  • Microsoft

  • Categories of Corporate T&E Spending

  • Airfare: Travel Spend Hit Hard by the Pandemic

  • Global Business Travel Trends

  • Domestic Business Travel Trends

  • Entertainment (Dining) Trends

  • Hotel Trends

  • Refining Products in the T&E Market

  • Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

  • Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

Chapter 6: Small Business Focus

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Overview of Small Businesses in the U.S.

  • Small Business Market Characteristics

  • Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

  • Qualitative Characteristics of the Small Business Owner

  • Covid-19 and the Smaller Business

  • Smaller Business Owners Cut Their Own Salaries

  • Pandemic's Toll on Small Businesses

  • Federal Aid Saved Small Businesses During the Pandemic

  • The Role of Government Aid

  • Financial Challenges: Debt and Access to Credit

  • Smaller Businesses Are Always Crunched for Capital

  • Small Business Cards Mesh the Personal and the Business

  • The Owner Guarantees the Card Issued to Their Business

  • Issuers May Report Credit Behaviors to Consumer or Business Credit Bureaus

  • Advantages of Small Business Cards

  • Accounting Assistance

  • Single Statement Transparency

  • Clear Separation Between Personal and Business Expenses

  • More Generous Bonus Offers

  • Build a Small Business Credit Score

  • JPMorgan Chase: Products for Different Types of Businesses

  • Business Credit Card Issuer Challenges

  • A Tale of Ying and Yang: Marketing Strategies of Card Issuers

  • American Express Retools Its Small Business Strategy

  • Amex Tackling Institutional Advantages of Big Banks

Companies Mentioned

  • Deloitte

  • IBM

  • Google

  • EY

  • PWC

  • Microsoft

  • JPMorgan Chase

  • American Express

  • Amex

  • Bank of America

  • Visa

  • Mastercard

  • Ramp

  • Divvy

  • Brex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ev3cu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


