U.S. Commercial Payment Cards Market Trends Report 2022 with Breakouts and Forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express
Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends, 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends sizes the commercial card market with breakouts and forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, as well as quantifications for purchasing card vs. travel and entertainment (T&E) cards.
In addition, this report assesses and analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial card space, including a focus on small business market opportunities for commercial cards.
Within the commercial card industry, product line extensions are a key driver of adoption and revenue, as is the continuing displacement of legacy payment products.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the reorganization of the economic life of non-essential businesses with a higher percentage of corporate staff shifting to telecommuting and home offices, and with retailers moving more of their business to online storefronts. Business travel and entertainment stopped virtually overnight in March 2020 and has sputteringly attempted to restart but to date, The rise of new COVID-19 variants continues to make virtual meetings the safest way to interact with clients and prospects.
These events in conjunction with the closing of international borders, e-commerce's ongoing trajectory in claiming a share of sales, the increasing digitization of all payments, the imperative for real-time payments unslowed by national borders, and the rise of fintech create a complex, growing and profitable landscape for the commercial card industry.
Overall, this report reviews the major commercial card issuers' strategies to reignite purchase activity, rebuild their card portfolios and create sufficient value for the large, midsized and smaller business accounts to keep them on board as clients.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume
Trends for the Major Networks
Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels
Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers
Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume
Impacts of Covid-19 and Opportunities for Growth
Changes in Business Behaviors
Positive Commercial Card Market Impacts of Covid-19
Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth
Optimizing the Power of Network Rails
Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market
Fintechs Harvest New Customers
Focus on the Card Networks
Visa as Largest U.S. Credit Card Network
The Visa Customer Base
Visa Becoming a Network of Networks
Commercial Credit and Debit Within Mastercard Branded Volume
The Mastercard Customer Base
Mastercard's Digital Doors
The Closed Loop Card Power of American Express
The American Express Customer Base
American Express Vs. Visa and Mastercard
Commercial Card Network Forecast Through 2025
Purchasing and T&E Card Trends
Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding
T&E is a Three-Legged Stool
Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping
Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel
Focus on Small Business
Small Business Base
Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending
Covid-19 Impact on Small Business
Fed Reserve Small Business Survey
Shift in Provider Mix for Capital
Smaller Businesses' Constant Need for Capital
Differentiating Products for Small Business
Chapter 2: Credit Card and Commercial Card Volume Trends
Chapter Highlights
Types of Commercial Cards
Purchasing Cards, Corporate Cards, and Other
Large Organizations Use Multiple Types of Cards
A Huge Market Opportunity
Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume
Trends for the Major Networks
Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels
Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers
Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume
The Big Three
Chapter 3: The Competitive Landscape
Chapter Highlights
Impacts of Covid-19
Changes in Business Behaviors
Pandemic Reshaped Organizations and Corporate Spending
Travel and Entertainment Spend Levels May Not Recover
Pandemic Increased Corporation'S Allowable Suppliers by 29%
Covid-19 Ramps Up Technology Transformation
Opportunities for Market Growth
Every Business Payment is An Opportunity
Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth
Security and Fraud Concerns Drive Commercial Card Adoption
Optimizing the Power of Network Rails
Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market
Fintechs Solve Problems They Are Confronting Themselves
Network Innovator: American Express
Amex Bets on Business Debit Card Use
Fintechs Pressure Traditional Issuers to Innovate
Ramp: Competing With American Express
Ramp Acquiring Its Way to Saving Companies More Money
Divvy: Eliminating Manual Processes
Brex: Daily Payments Build Credit
Network Innovator: Mastercard
Mastercard Pay & Split Launches in Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 4: Focus on the Card Networks
Chapter Highlights
Visa
Largest U.S. Credit Card Network
The Visa Customer Base
Visa Becoming a Network of Networks
Mastercard
Commercial Credit and Debit Accounts for 11% of Branded Volume
The Mastercard Customer Base
Extending Capabilities of Track Bps
Mastercard's Digital Doors
American Express
Closed Loop Card Power
The American Express Customer Base
The Business of American Express
Commercial Card Network Growth Forecast to 2025
The Covid Challenge
Chapter 5: Purchasing and T&E Card Trends
Chapter Highlights
Overview of Purchasing Cards
The Workhorse Category
Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding
Virtual Cards Align With Employee Payments Expectations
Advantages of Purchasing Cards
Overview of Travel and Entertainment Cards
A Traditional Cornerstone of Spending for Largest Companies
T&E Spend Data for Largest Road Warriors
Deloitte
IBM
EY
PWC
Microsoft
Categories of Corporate T&E Spending
Airfare: Travel Spend Hit Hard by the Pandemic
Global Business Travel Trends
Domestic Business Travel Trends
Entertainment (Dining) Trends
Hotel Trends
Refining Products in the T&E Market
Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping
Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel
Chapter 6: Small Business Focus
Chapter Highlights
Overview of Small Businesses in the U.S.
Small Business Market Characteristics
Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending
Qualitative Characteristics of the Small Business Owner
Covid-19 and the Smaller Business
Smaller Business Owners Cut Their Own Salaries
Pandemic's Toll on Small Businesses
Federal Aid Saved Small Businesses During the Pandemic
The Role of Government Aid
Financial Challenges: Debt and Access to Credit
Smaller Businesses Are Always Crunched for Capital
Small Business Cards Mesh the Personal and the Business
The Owner Guarantees the Card Issued to Their Business
Issuers May Report Credit Behaviors to Consumer or Business Credit Bureaus
Advantages of Small Business Cards
Accounting Assistance
Single Statement Transparency
Clear Separation Between Personal and Business Expenses
More Generous Bonus Offers
Build a Small Business Credit Score
JPMorgan Chase: Products for Different Types of Businesses
Business Credit Card Issuer Challenges
A Tale of Ying and Yang: Marketing Strategies of Card Issuers
American Express Retools Its Small Business Strategy
Amex Tackling Institutional Advantages of Big Banks
Companies Mentioned
Deloitte
IBM
EY
PWC
Microsoft
JPMorgan Chase
American Express
Amex
Bank of America
Visa
Mastercard
Ramp
Divvy
Brex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ev3cu
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900