U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.82
    -86.03 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,351.22
    -560.59 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,517.84
    -375.91 (-2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.58
    -52.88 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    +2.02 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.64 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6100
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.28
    -560.11 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.04
    -18.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

U.S. Commercial Payment Cards Market Trends Report 2022: COVID-19 Impacts on the Commercial Card Space with a Focus on Small Business Market Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends, 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends sizes the commercial card market with breakouts and forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, as well as quantifications for purchasing card vs. travel and entertainment (T&E) cards.

In addition, this report assesses and analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial card space, including a focus on small business market opportunities for commercial cards.

Within the commercial card industry, product line extensions are a key driver of adoption and revenue, as is the continuing displacement of legacy payment products.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the reorganization of the economic life of non-essential businesses with a higher percentage of corporate staff shifting to telecommuting and home offices, and with retailers moving more of their business to online storefronts. Business travel and entertainment stopped virtually overnight in March 2020 and has sputteringly attempted to restart but to date, The rise of new COVID-19 variants continues to make virtual meetings the safest way to interact with clients and prospects.

These events in conjunction with the closing of international borders, e-commerce's ongoing trajectory in claiming a share of sales, the increasing digitization of all payments, the imperative for real-time payments unslowed by national borders, and the rise of fintech create a complex, growing and profitable landscape for the commercial card industry.

Overall, this report reviews the major commercial card issuers' strategies to reignite purchase activity, rebuild their card portfolios and create sufficient value for the large, midsized and smaller business accounts to keep them on board as clients.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

  • Trends for the Major Networks

  • Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

  • Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

  • Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

  • Impacts of Covid-19 and Opportunities for Growth

  • Changes in Business Behaviors

  • Positive Commercial Card Market Impacts of Covid-19

  • Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

  • Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

  • Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

  • Fintechs Harvest New Customers

  • Focus on the Card Networks

  • Visa as Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

  • The Visa Customer Base

  • Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

  • Commercial Credit and Debit Within Mastercard Branded Volume

  • The Mastercard Customer Base

  • Mastercard's Digital Doors

  • The Closed Loop Card Power of American Express

  • The American Express Customer Base

  • American Express Vs. Visa and Mastercard

  • Commercial Card Network Forecast Through 2025

  • Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

  • Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

  • T&E is a Three-Legged Stool

  • Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

  • Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

  • Focus on Small Business

  • Small Business Base

  • Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

  • Covid-19 Impact on Small Business

  • Fed Reserve Small Business Survey

  • Shift in Provider Mix for Capital

  • Smaller Businesses' Constant Need for Capital

  • Differentiating Products for Small Business

Chapter 2: Credit Card and Commercial Card Volume Trends

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Types of Commercial Cards

  • Purchasing Cards, Corporate Cards, and Other

  • Large Organizations Use Multiple Types of Cards

  • A Huge Market Opportunity

  • Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

  • Trends for the Major Networks

  • Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

  • Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

  • Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

  • The Big Three

Chapter 3: The Competitive Landscape

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Impacts of Covid-19

  • Changes in Business Behaviors

  • Pandemic Reshaped Organizations and Corporate Spending

  • Travel and Entertainment Spend Levels May Not Recover

  • Pandemic Increased Corporation'S Allowable Suppliers by 29%

  • Covid-19 Ramps Up Technology Transformation

  • Opportunities for Market Growth

  • Every Business Payment is An Opportunity

  • Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

  • Security and Fraud Concerns Drive Commercial Card Adoption

  • Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

  • Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

  • Fintechs Solve Problems They Are Confronting Themselves

  • Network Innovator: American Express

  • Amex Bets on Business Debit Card Use

  • Fintechs Pressure Traditional Issuers to Innovate

  • Ramp: Competing With American Express

  • Ramp Acquiring Its Way to Saving Companies More Money

  • Divvy: Eliminating Manual Processes

  • Brex: Daily Payments Build Credit

  • Network Innovator: Mastercard

  • Mastercard Pay & Split Launches in Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 4: Focus on the Card Networks

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Visa

  • Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

  • The Visa Customer Base

  • Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

  • Mastercard

  • Commercial Credit and Debit Accounts for 11% of Branded Volume

  • The Mastercard Customer Base

  • Extending Capabilities of Track Bps

  • Mastercard's Digital Doors

  • American Express

  • Closed Loop Card Power

  • The American Express Customer Base

  • The Business of American Express

  • Commercial Card Network Growth Forecast to 2025

  • The Covid Challenge

Chapter 5: Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Overview of Purchasing Cards

  • The Workhorse Category

  • Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

  • Virtual Cards Align With Employee Payments Expectations

  • Advantages of Purchasing Cards

  • Overview of Travel and Entertainment Cards

  • A Traditional Cornerstone of Spending for Largest Companies

  • T&E Spend Data for Largest Road Warriors

  • Deloitte

  • IBM

  • Google

  • EY

  • PWC

  • Microsoft

  • Categories of Corporate T&E Spending

  • Airfare: Travel Spend Hit Hard by the Pandemic

  • Global Business Travel Trends

  • Domestic Business Travel Trends

  • Entertainment (Dining) Trends

  • Hotel Trends

  • Refining Products in the T&E Market

  • Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

  • Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

Chapter 6: Small Business Focus

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Overview of Small Businesses in the U.S.

  • Small Business Market Characteristics

  • Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

  • Qualitative Characteristics of the Small Business Owner

  • Covid-19 and the Smaller Business

  • Smaller Business Owners Cut Their Own Salaries

  • Pandemic's Toll on Small Businesses

  • Federal Aid Saved Small Businesses During the Pandemic

  • The Role of Government Aid

  • Financial Challenges: Debt and Access to Credit

  • Smaller Businesses Are Always Crunched for Capital

  • Small Business Cards Mesh the Personal and the Business

  • The Owner Guarantees the Card Issued to Their Business

  • Issuers May Report Credit Behaviors to Consumer or Business Credit Bureaus

  • Advantages of Small Business Cards

  • Accounting Assistance

  • Single Statement Transparency

  • Clear Separation Between Personal and Business Expenses

  • More Generous Bonus Offers

  • Build a Small Business Credit Score

  • JPMorgan Chase: Products for Different Types of Businesses

  • Business Credit Card Issuer Challenges

  • A Tale of Ying and Yang: Marketing Strategies of Card Issuers

  • American Express Retools Its Small Business Strategy

  • Amex Tackling Institutional Advantages of Big Banks

Companies Mentioned

  • Deloitte

  • IBM

  • Google

  • EY

  • PWC

  • Microsoft

  • JPMorgan Chase

  • American Express

  • Amex

  • Bank of America

  • Visa

  • Mastercard

  • Ramp

  • Divvy

  • Brex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idgwwi

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-commercial-payment-cards-market-trends-report-2022-covid-19-impacts-on-the-commercial-card-space-with-a-focus-on-small-business-market-opportunities-301462765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Microsoft acquiring Activision ‘is a great extension’ and ‘smart timing,’ tech analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research President Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brad Smith to discuss the Microsoft-Activision deal expected to close in 2023, Microsoft becoming a behemoth gaming company, and the problems airlines are facing with 5G.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • If This One Thing Happens in 2022, I'll Buy More Lemonade Stock in a Heartbeat

    There are good reasons to have a position in this high-growth company, but a fundamental part of the business needs to get better before I'll buy more.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Disney Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), one of the top names in the entertainment industry, shed 15% of its value in 2021. Are you considering making an investment in Disney stock right now? The world is opening up again -- at least in fits and starts -- and that's been good for Disney.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where will Tesla stock end the day?

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Better Adtech Stock: The Trade Desk vs. PubMatic

    Digital advertising encompasses mobile ads, connected television (CTV), video, search, and more. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) operates on the demand side of the equation, working with advertisers and their agencies. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) occupies the sell side, working with publishers and developers.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.