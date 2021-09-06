U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

U. S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid Applied, Sheet), By Application (Roofing, Building Structures), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028.

U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. commercial restoration waterproofing membranes market size is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising frequency of natural disasters, over the past few years such as hurricanes, floods, and others in the U.S. is expected to drive the market for commercial restoration which in turn is likely to promote the demand for waterproofing membranes.



Frequent occurrence of such disasters causes various problems to companies such as shutdown of operations, losses to equipment & furniture, and additional cleanup costs.These losses can be bigger in numbers if the disaster management plan of the company is not in place.



Hence, the government as well as the companies are emphasizing on strengthening their disaster management plans for minimization of losses and least effect on economic operations.



Key players such as Sika AG; BASF SE; DuPont; Kemper System America, Inc.; GAF Materials Corporation; ISOMAT S.A.; Covestro A.G.; and Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH are engaged in development of advanced and highly functional liquid membrane solutions to attain a competitive edge in the market. In addition, these players are executing their global expansion plans through mergers and acquisitions.



U.S. Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Report Highlights

• Liquid applied membranes product segment accounted for a majority share in terms of revenue valued at USD 558.8 million in 2020, on account of high-cost effectiveness along with superior functionality in geometrically complicated connections and low energy usage

• Building structure application segment is expected to witness fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to superior properties offered by the product to the buildings such as UV & weather resistance, easy applicability, and maintenance

• The market was severely impacted by the pandemic situation, where the lockdown regulations led to postponement of building restoration activities, thus leading to a decline in the market waterproofing membranes by 10% in 2020, from a value of USD 791.2 Million in 2019

• Polyurethane based liquid membranes accounted for a revenue of USD 114.4 Million in 2020 on account of their superior water repellent characteristics and ability to prolong the life of the paint coat underneath

• Key players invest heavily in research and development to offer advanced products with high-cost effectiveness and utility. Extending products offerings to customers is also one of the primary strategies employed by the companies

