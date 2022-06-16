U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.06
    +1.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +35.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.53 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0107 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0178 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2100
    -1.6090 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,865.18
    -999.34 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

U.S. Companies Awarded Record $1.93 Billion in Annual Contracts with the UN

·2 min read

New research released by the Better World Campaign today found that U.S. businesses won over $1.93 billion in procurement contracts with the United Nations in 2020, by far the most of any country around the world.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research released by the Better World Campaign today found that U.S. businesses won over $1.93 billion in procurement contracts with the United Nations in 2020, by far the most of any country around the world.

In order to carry out its global operations, the UN purchases an array of goods and services from private vendors, including telecommunications equipment, financial services, construction, food production, medical care, office equipment, and armored vehicles.

"This data demonstrates that the UN is not only a critical forum where the U.S. engages with the world — it is also a good business partner," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign.

New York, New Jersey, Maine, Virginia, Georgia and California all received significant UN contracts in 2020. Cisco, Merck, Procter & Gamble all won significant contracts, with the largest procurement contract won by Pfizer, headquartered in New York City, worth $254.6 million.

"It is no surprise that the largest share of contracts are located in areas that surround the UN's headquarters. But transactions are also happening in Ohio, Texas, Rhode Island and North Carolina, demonstrating the many connections the UN has across the country in a wide variety of sectors," Yeo added.

Considering all global suppliers, the largest procurement sectors included Health ($5.5 billion); Construction, Engineering, and Science ($3.01 billion); Food and Farming ($2.5 billion); Transportation and Storage ($2.3 billion) — all of which saw increases from 2019.

Ninety-four Senators and 227 members of the House of Representatives have at least one company headquartered in their district or state that are directly benefiting from doing business with the UN.

The $1.93 billion procured in 2020 is an 11 percent increase from 2019 ($1.74 billion), due in part to the World Health Organization's procurement of goods and services to battle COVID-19.

For more on how each state fared, click here.

About the Better World Campaign

The Better World Campaign, an initiative of the Better World Fund, works to strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Nations. It encourages U.S. leadership to enhance the UN's ability to carry out its invaluable international work on behalf of peace, progress, freedom, and justice. For more information, visit http://www.betterworldcampaign.org.

###

Media Contact

Kelli Meyer, Better World Campaign, 202-496-6381, kmeyer@unfoundation.org

SOURCE Better World Campaign

Recommended Stories

  • Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

    Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three clinics that provide abortions in the state, is not scheduling the procedure beyond June 25 as it anticipates a late June decision reversing the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. The organization in recent weeks has dedicated two staff members to help patients book appointments and figure out how to get to clinics.

  • Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

    With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to “hang on.” A team of scientists tracked a group of a few hundred polar bears in Southeast Greenland that they show are genetically distinct and geographically separate from others, something not considered before.

  • NBA Finals: What the Celtics should have learned by now from late-game meltdowns

    The Celtics have completely malfunctioned at the end of a pivotal playoff game on three occasions, but they take a 3-0 record in elimination games into another one in Game 6 against the Warriors.

  • Is Valero a Buy Now?

    Refiners take crude oil and produce petrochemical derivatives, such as transportation fuel. Since most of their end product is gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, refiners were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. In 2021, U.S. refinery capacity fell for the first time in a decade.

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • Gas prices: ‘The solution here, unfortunately, is probably a recession,’ analyst says

    Gasoline prices remain above an average of $5/gallon nationally, according to AAA data, and energy experts still do not see any relief in sight.

  • Sell the Ethereum Merge

    The Ethereum Merge has been planned for years, but that doesn’t mean it will be good for the price of ETH.

  • Laredo Petroleum Emerges From a Slow Drip

    Laredo Petroleum is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of LPI, below, we can see some big up and down oscillations the past 12 months.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

    The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. C3.ai is a software company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises tailored for fraud detection, energy management, customer engagement, anti-money laundering, and more.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Goldman’s Currie Says Oil Markets Are Tighter Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBrent crude is trading ne

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: This Energy Giant Is A Safe Haven In An Uncertain Market

    Exxon Mobil is Thursday's IBD Stock Of The Day as the oil giant has consistently outperformed a turbulent market this year. The Irving, Texas, based multinational is diversified across much of the petroleum industry spectrum. Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the energy sector.

  • UPDATE 2-Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    Big Macs remain on sale at some of McDonald Corp's franchise locations in Russia despite most of its restaurants reopening on Sunday under new branding and ownership. McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding.

  • Sempra updates timeline for long-delayed $10B Port Arthur LNG

    Since 2015, the company has discussed the possibility of building a facility with the capacity to produce 13.5 million tons of LNG per year, split between two liquefaction trains, on a plot of land it has owned for more than 50 years on the Neches River.