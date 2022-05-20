U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

U.S. concerned about possible restrictions faced by U.N. rights chief in China

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The United States is "deeply concerned" about an upcoming visit to China by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet based on its understanding of the restrictions she will be subjected to there, the State Department said on Friday.

Department spokesman Ned Price during a press briefing called for Bachelet to release a U.N. report on conditions in China's Xinjiang region, where the United States says China's government is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims. Bachelet's visit, initially planned for May, will be the first by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2005, and includes a planned trip to Xinjiang where activists say some 1 million Uyghurs have been held in mass detention.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Michael Martina;)

