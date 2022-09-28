U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.07
    +58.78 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,577.69
    +442.70 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.93
    +163.42 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.16
    +42.65 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    +3.18 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.40
    +32.20 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.44 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9700
    +0.0102 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    -0.2030 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0117 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1540
    -0.6370 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,571.29
    -123.33 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.18
    +17.40 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

U.S. condemns Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan region

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan region and called it "an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where an official said nine people were killed.

"Moreover, we further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Doina Chiacu in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack

    An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said. The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police. Iran’s attacks targeted Koya, some 65 kilometers (35 miles) east of Irbil, said Soran Nuri, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

  • Burkina Faso attack: 11 soldiers killed in ambush

    Fifty civilians are also missing, authorities say, as the country battles an Islamist insurgency.

  • Lithuania transfers 50 M113 APCs to Ukraine

    Lithuania has transferred 50 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) M113 to Ukraine, Lithuanian news agency Delfi quoted Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas as saying on Sept. 26.

  • Russian puppet authorities in Ukraine ask Putin to consider “joining” their occupied territories to Russia

    Puppet authorities in the partially occupied Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have been told to “appeal” to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a way of legitimizing the Russian annexation of these regions, Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 28.

  • Putin massing fresh forces on Kharkiv border ahead of possible renewed offensive

    Russia is concentrating men and equipment near its border opposite Kharkiv for a possible renewed attack on Ukraine’s second city, the general responsible for its defence has warned.

  • NKorea test launches missiles on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, its neighbors said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit South Korea. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean missiles lifted off 10 minutes apart on Wednesday afternoon from its capital region and flew toward the waters off its east coast. Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said Japan's military also detected the launches and that the weapons flew in an irregular trajectory.

  • ‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Was Banned From Iranian Cinema and Sentenced to Prison. Now She’s a Lead Actress Oscar Contender

    Zar Amir Ebrahimi (also known as Zahra) should be basking in the glow of her best actress win at Cannes for “Holy Spider.” Instead, she’s in a reflective mood when she sits down with Variety for a Zoom interview, recounting the tumultuous 16 years that culminated with earning a prominent role in one of the […]

  • Lions Gate focusing on spinning off studio business over Starz

    Lions Gate said in November last year that it was exploring alternatives for Starz, the television network it bought for $4.4 billion in 2016. "Despite the volatile market environment, we remain on a path to separating our STARZ and studio businesses," the company said in a regulatory filing. "As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits."

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are intensifying efforts to prevent a downward spiral.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Factbox-U.S. companies brace for Hurricane Ian

    Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 km per hour), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday. Airlines have canceled nearly 2,000 U.S. flights as of Wednesday morning and scrapped 1,608 Thursday flights, as per FlightAware data, with American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co among the worst hit. Some airports in Florida, including Orlando International Airport, have also halted operations.

  • Top Bankers Tell Kwarteng he Can’t Wait Until November Budget to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Executives at some of the City of London’s biggest firms have told Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that he can’t wait until his November budget to reassure markets about his fiscal

  • Banks urge Kwarteng to take action now with November Budget ‘way too far away’ - live updates

    Bank of England forced to intervene in markets over ‘material risk’ to UK economy IMF urges Truss to reverse top rate tax cut in rare intervention FTSE 100 claws back losses; Pound trades below $1.07 Jeremy Warner: Thatcher knew that sterling parity with the dollar would be a point of no return Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford CEO talks F-Series trucks, labor shortages, and EV prices

    Ford CEO Jim Farley speaks with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith about the unveiling of the F-Series Super Duty trucks, production in the Midwest, supply chain issues, finding enough workers, the cost of EV materials such as lithium and nickel, electric vehicles, and competition with Tesla.

  • Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

    Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s top diplomat, spoke to The Associated Press in the final days of a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to Washington that has focused on trying to draw more world attention to unprecedented flooding that has one-third of his country underwater.

  • Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

    Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. Eisai Co. Ltd. said it would discuss full results from the research at a conference in late November.

  • Globant Bets on Spanish Football With LaLiga Tech Joint Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Software firm Globant SA picked Spain to expand its football business, reaching an agreement with top-flight competition LaLiga to create a tech-based joint venture.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The new e

  • Risk-Parity Strategy Disappoints as ETF Posts Record 32% Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone paying even slight attention to markets these days knows there’s no place to hide as everything from stocks to bonds to commodities is getting hit. That’s bad news for risk-parity strategies that look to maximize diversification across asset classes.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russ

  • Putin’s Draft Order Sends 200,000 Russians Fleeing to the Border

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 200,000 Russians left the country after President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order in an exodus that’s causing turmoil at the borders and stirring fears in neighboring states about potential instability.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • US Embassy in Russia tells Americans to leave the country

    The U.S. Embassy in Russia is urging Americans in the country to leave and warning U.S. citizens to not travel to Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of 300,000 reservists to aid depleted forces in Ukraine. The embassy said in a security alert on Wednesday that Russia may prevent U.S. citizens from…

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.