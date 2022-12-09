U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag

·1 min read
Accords built at the Marysville Auto Plant since 1983 are seen on display during a tour of the Honda automobile plant in Marysville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday said they had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda car as they urge owners to get recall repairs completed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the death of a person in a 2002 Honda Accord from a faulty air bag.

More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Four Takata air bag deaths have been confirmed this year, including two Stellantis vehicles and one Ford vehicle.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

  • Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce

    Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports. In 2020 and again in 2021, drivers had to line up for days to get gasoline and farmers halted work because of insufficient diesel. But Venezuela's refining network again is operating at a fraction of its capacity due to problems with deep-conversion units essential for motor fuel production, according to workers, leading to a new round of shortages.

  • Amazon launches TikTok-style video and photo feed

    Amazon has launched a feature in its app that offers shoppers a TikTok-style feed of customized videos and photos, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • SEC Presses Firms to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded companies exposed to the “crypto winter” and the collapse of FTX or other digital-asset companies might have to disclose those details to investors under new guidance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla

  • US Lawmakers Want More Oversight of the Federal Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- An organizational loophole used by the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks to avoid complying with transparency requests is under fire from two US senators seeking to toughen congressional oversight.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Tw

  • Westside Atlanta is growing. Donald Lee Hollowell is still dangerous for pedestrians.

    Investment is pouring into Westside Atlanta. But it's still unsafe for pedestrians to cross Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, a busy road stretching through several neighborhoods.

  • Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Among Banks to Offload $750 Million of Citrix Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley were among a total of six lenders that offloaded $750 million of debt tied to the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. earlier this week as Wall Street banks look to chip away at billions of dollars in risky loans clogging their balance sheets.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • A split decision: assessing value and popularity of Chiefs, Broncos + players to watch

    Which team is more valuable or popular: the Chiefs or the Broncos? These lists tell us .

  • Analysis-Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle

    With memories still fresh of the nickel market meltdown in March, the industry didn't need a reminder about just how dysfunctional the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel contract has become; but last month it got one anyway. Declining liquidity, together with low stocks, has led to high LME nickel prices this year, pushing up costs for industrial users already grappling with surging inflation. Global trade in metals is typically priced on the basis of LME contracts, but the lack of a reliable benchmark has led some nickel producers to take advantage by trying to go back to a system, used before there was a nickel contract, when they imposed prices on consumers, industry sources say.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Loss as Thin Trading Drives Big Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for the biggest weekly loss since April as low liquidity fuels big price swings. Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessThe US benchmark — along with Brent crude —

  • Carvana stock tumbles 43%, books worst day on record as bankruptcy fears rev up

    Shares of the used-car retailer logged the worst day on record Wednesday amid growing concerns about bankruptcy.

  • Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of killing four women

    Juan David Ortiz told investigators he ‘wanted to clean up the streets’ of Laredo in a chilling confession played at his capital murder trial

  • NHTSA opens safety probe over Honda CR-V & HR-V SUVs

    Auto safety agency NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is beginning an initial investigation into issues affecting 1.72 million Honda CR-V and HR-V SUVS.

  • Amazon.com (AMZN) is Recovering From its Lows

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • Cathie Wood speaks on the Fed, energy, ARK ETF, crypto, Elon Musk

    ARK ETF Founder Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the crypto market, Elon Musk, Fed policy, Teladoc, and more.

  • Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup

    STORY: These soccer balls are keeping Pakistan involved in the World Cup even though their national team has never qualifiedLocator: Sialkot, PakistanThe Sialkot-based company, Forward Sports, is one of two manufacturers of Adidas’ Al Rihla official World Cup ball(Adeel Asad, Quality control inspector)“It is a matter of great honour and pride for us that the balls that are manufactured in Sialkot, manufactured in our country, and are being played on an international level. It makes us very happy and proud to know that the balls that we are working on day and night are being used across the world. Ever since we have come to know that, our balls are being played with worldwide, we are trying to improve their quality even more, to make them even better, so that in upcoming international events our Pakistani footballs are the choice once again.”Pakistan is one of the world's biggest producers of soccer ballsThe local chamber of commerce said more than 43 million balls valued at $191 million were made in Sialkot alone in the year to June 2022

  • The Seven Mile Bridge isn’t 7 miles and carries water to the Keys. What to know about it

    Florida has plans to replace the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. If the state follows through, the construction of a new span would be the third Seven Mile Bridge.

  • How long should I keep my old clunker? Here are 3 incredible cars that have reached 1 million miles

    This is what reliability really looks like.

  • Former Canuck Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara's premature Cup celebration claims

    "We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing [it] off to each other."

  • FTX Revival Proposal Supported by Sam Bankman-Fried Lifts FTT Token

    Sam Bankman-Fried came out in support of crypto influencer Ran Neuner's FTX revival idea, sending the exchange's battered FTT tokens higher.

  • NYC rent prices rose 16% over last year in November, even as national prices cool

    Rent prices nationwide are showing some signs of moderation, but in the competitive NYC market prices remain up double-digits from last year.