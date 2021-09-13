U.S. Consumer Bill Pay Providers Vendor Comparison Report 2021: Review of the Complex Realities of the Bill Pay Market
U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data, highlights the capabilities and product differentiators of several fintech providers in this market.
The drudgery of paying bills has gotten a new technology spin and an ever-improving user experience for consumers in recent years. This multi trillion-dollar corner of the payments industry is receiving more scrutiny from financial institutions, billers, and the many other participants in the value chain looking to simplify and improve the process.
Highlights of the report include:
Review of the complex realities of the bill pay market
Bill pay market size and forecast of the shift of payment types used
Discussion of features required to complete a modern bill pay experience
Definitions of key terms and concepts
Review of five bill pay solution providers with in-market solutions that banks, credit unions, and fintech may want to consider
A comparison to financial institution solution with bill pay providers in important, adjacent markets including:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
About the Methodology
The State of the Bill Pay Industry
Market Sizing for Bill Pay Services
Key Definitions and Concepts
The Vendor Participants
Key Features
Conclusion: Where Bill Pay Goes Next
Companies Mentioned
Aliaswire
Allied Payment Network
BillGO
doxo
Early Warning Services
Finovera
FIS
Fiserv
Jack Henry
Mastercard
PayNearMe
Payrailz
Payveris
Paymentus
The Clearing House
Walmart
Western Union
