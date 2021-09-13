U.S. Consumer Bill Pay Providers Vendor Comparison Report 2021: Review of the Complex Realities of the Bill Pay Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Vendor Comparison of Consumer Bill Pay Providers: Laying the Foundation for Future Intelligent Use of Payment Data, highlights the capabilities and product differentiators of several fintech providers in this market.

The drudgery of paying bills has gotten a new technology spin and an ever-improving user experience for consumers in recent years. This multi trillion-dollar corner of the payments industry is receiving more scrutiny from financial institutions, billers, and the many other participants in the value chain looking to simplify and improve the process.

Highlights of the report include:

Review of the complex realities of the bill pay market

Bill pay market size and forecast of the shift of payment types used

Discussion of features required to complete a modern bill pay experience

Definitions of key terms and concepts

Review of five bill pay solution providers with in-market solutions that banks, credit unions, and fintech may want to consider

A comparison to financial institution solution with bill pay providers in important, adjacent markets including:

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

About the Methodology

The State of the Bill Pay Industry

Market Sizing for Bill Pay Services

Key Definitions and Concepts

The Vendor Participants

Key Features

Conclusion: Where Bill Pay Goes Next

Companies Mentioned

Aliaswire

Allied Payment Network

BillGO

doxo

Early Warning Services

Finovera

FIS

Fiserv

Jack Henry

Mastercard

PayNearMe

Payrailz

Payveris

Paymentus

The Clearing House

Walmart

Western Union

