U.S. Cordless Power Tools Market to Reach Over $8.28 Billion by 2027. 12 V li-ion battery Market to Cross $2 Billion in the Next 5 Years – Arizton
Innovations in battery technology have made Li-ion the preferred choice for providing battery backup for electronic appliances. These innovations have replaced the traditional nickel-cadmium battery (NiCd) and (nickel metal hydride battery) NiMH batteries.
Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, U.S. cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2022-2027. The 12 V li-ion battery segment of the US cordless power tools market witnessed shipments of 21.90 million units in 2021.
Several players, such as Robert Bosch, offer 12 V batteries and provide BAT414, a 12 V Max lithium-ion 2.0 Ah battery. It uses advanced technology for optimum battery life, power, and runtime. It is a more compact and lightweight power tool battery and is an ideal complement to the Bosch 12 V line compact tools.
U.S. Cordless Power Tools Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$8.28 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2022)
$5.15 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
9.69%
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening Tools, Sawing & Cutting Tools, Demolition Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, and Other Tools), Motor Type (Brushed Motors and Brushless Motors), Li-Ion Battery Type (12 V, 18 V, 20 V, 40 V, and 40 V & Above), and End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings
Prefabricated structures are becoming increasingly popular throughout the world, but particularly in industrialized areas such as North America, specifically in the United States. In turn, this has increased the need from prefabricated construction producers for the cordless power tools market. Moreover, due to the then immediate requirement of hospitals and quarantine sectors, the demand for prefabrication boosted and encouraged consumers to invest in the sector. All such factors reflect high opportunities for vendors of sealer and finisher products in the prefabricated building industry. Established markets of North America, such as that of the US, expect to witness a high demand for prefabricated buildings during the forecast period since the commercial adoption of prefabricated construction has grown in several sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and government, among others. This offers vendors many opportunities to offer their products to prefabricated building manufacturers that operate in these regions. The manufacturing of prefabricated buildings involves several power tools, which in turn increases the demand for cordless power tools and leads to the growth of the cordless power tool market in the US.
Impact of Increasing Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
Power tools are the most important components of DIY activities, along with hand and decorative tools, which enables most power tool vendors to design and offers compact and user-friendly battery-operated power tools.
Heat guns have replaced the old-fashioned paraffin and bottle gas blowlamps used earlier for stripping off paint. These tools require extra care as they expose users to injuries. Therefore, the demand for these tools has declined due to the cordless heat gun technology. Moreover, the growing popularity of DIY culture in developed economies is expected to generate a higher demand for DIY tools, such as heat and glue guns. Also, the growing preference for heat guns used in industrial and DIY activities in residential households will drive the market during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Segmentation – A detailed analysis by tool type, motor type, li-ion battery type, end-user, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 5 Key Company Profiles and 20 Other Prominent Vendors
The Western U.S. cordless power tools market accounted for 27.80% share in 2021 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 76.54% during 2021–2027.
The Western U.S region accounted for a significant share in the US cordless power tools market due to growing disposable income, excellent growth potential in multiple end-user industries, and an increasing number of DIY projects. The Western region consists of developed and fast-growing states, such as Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, California, Alaska, and Hawaii, which are primary hubs for several end-user industries.
The increasing number of home constructions and buildings is resulting in the demand for cordless power tools in the Western region of the US. The Western region consists of many tourist spots, attracting tourists from both domestic and international markets, resulting in the rising need for hotels, resorts, and more. Therefore, these factors propel the demand for cordless power tools in the Western region.
Key Vendors
Stanley Black & Decker
Robert Bosch
Techtronic Industries Company
Makita
Hilti
Other Prominent Vendors
Atlas Copco
Apex Tool Group
Ingersoll Rand
Snap-on
Koki Holdings
Emerson
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Fortive
Positec
CHERVON
FEIN
AIMCO
CS Unitec
Dynabrade
Husqvarna
STIHL
Blount International
Illinois Tool Works
iQ Power Tools
Global Tools Group
Market Segmentation
Tool Type
Drilling & Fastening Tools
Sawing & Cutting Tools
Circular Saws
Reciprocating Saws
Band Saws
Jigsaws
Shears & Nibblers
Demolition Tools
Rotary Hammer
Demolition Hammer
Hammer Drills
Material Removal Tools
Grinders
Sanders
Routing Tools
Other Tools
Dust Extractors
Heat & Glue Guns
Layout & Laser Tools
Motor Type
Brushed Motors
Brushless Motors
Li-Ion Battery Type
12 V
18 V
20 V
40 V
40 V & Above
End-User
Industrial
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Energy
Shipbuilding
Others
Commercial
Residential
Geography
U.S.
South
East
Northeast
Midwest
