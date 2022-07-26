U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.75
    -13.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,857.00
    -110.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,297.75
    -56.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.14
    +1.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    +0.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    -0.0084 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +0.88 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4230
    -0.2430 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,017.27
    -907.57 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.42
    -24.08 (-4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.61
    +42.31 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

U.S. Customs and Border Protection selects Lumen for network services contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUMN
    Watchlist

Lumen will provide CBP with mission-critical communications support

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently selected Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to provide the mission-critical communications, internet connectivity and network services that support the law enforcement agency's systems and facilities across the nation and abroad.

Lumen will provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection with mission-critical communications support.
Lumen will provide U.S. Customs and Border Protection with mission-critical communications support.

Speed Read:

  • Lumen will provide CBP with a mix of secure, resilient communications services that enable the agency to carry out its essential mission at ports of entry, airports, borders and other facilities in the U.S. and around the world.

  • The company is serving as a trusted provider of modern network services to the hundreds of CBP locations that support thousands of CBP workers across the globe via Lumen's edge compute platform.

  • Lumen will support CBP's mission readiness by enhancing the design, engineering, provisioning, management, transition, maintenance and evolution of the agency's communications services.

  • The company will also help CBP with IT modernization efforts by working with the agency to adopt a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution.

"Customs and Border Protection's 24/7 mission to protect the American people, safeguard borders and enhance the nation's economic prosperity means they need a proven network provider that can deliver fast, secure and steadfast connectivity," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "CBP put its trust in Lumen to enable next-gen applications and data-driven operations in a world where the reliability and availability of the agency's network and IT infrastructure must be always on."

Tech Talk:

  • The 11-year task order, which has an initial one-year term with 10 one-year options, is worth $137 million.

  • It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

  • Lumen is honored to support government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration services using the company's platform for advanced application delivery solutions.

  • The company provides a platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)
Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-customs-and-border-protection-selects-lumen-for-network-services-contract-301592821.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Shares Could Be 45% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Team17 Group plc ( LON:TM17 ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Joe Burrow among Touchdown Wire’s top quarterbacks

    Joe Burrow is among the game's greats.

  • AstraZeneca Eyes A Trio Of Drug Approvals And Maybe A Breakout

    AstraZeneca announced looming approval for two drugs in Europe and an FDA review for a third med, leading AZN stock to inch higher Monday.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Markel Stock?

    One company garnering a lot of attention recently is Markel Corp. (NYSE: MKL). Many investors have been curious about the stock after Berkshire Hathaway invested in the specialty insurance company. Markel has drawn comparisons with Berkshire because of how it runs its business.

  • These 2 Cloud Players Are Teaming Up Against AWS

    Microsoft and Oracle have teamed up to tackle issues embedded in multi-cloud platforms. The solution may help them catch up to AWS.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Musk Says One Thing Is Central to the Future of the Car

    Tesla's CEO, who has pushed the auto industry to go electric, weighs in on a particular factor that will be critical to the industry's future.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple’s iPhone Gains May Stall Next Year. Analyst Expects a Great 2024.

    Shipments of the phones, the company's top product, are expected to increase more than 8% in calendar 2022, according to Susquehanna.

  • Amazon raises Prime subscription fees in UK

    Amazon is set to hike the price of its delivery and streaming services to cope with 'increased inflation and operating costs'.

  • Tech Earnings Season: 5 Things That Have Stood Out So Far

    Demand is cooling for some products and services, and a strong dollar is a clear headwind. But not all of the news has been bad.

  • Apple Watch to get higher-end model

    Bloomberg reports the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will be the device's first redesign since the Series 4 was released four years ago.

  • Anti-Instagram App BeReal Takes Top Spot on Apple Despite Crashes

    (Bloomberg) -- BeReal, a social media app dubbed the anti-Instagram, has soared in popularity in recent weeks despite numerous complaints that it crashes at a critical moment. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsThe app, w

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Corporate Spending In U.S. Recession?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 3 Things About Intel That Smart Investors Know

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is one of the largest chipmakers in the world and a bellwether of the semiconductor industry. Intel is trying to catch up to TSMC again by expanding its plants and upgrading its technology, but the critics believe its 11th-hour effort will fail and result in an existential crisis for the company. The bulls believe government subsidies, especially the pending CHIPS Act, could save Intel.

  • Meta Weighs Buying Eye-Tracking Glasses Startup AdHawk

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is considering whether to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc., a Canadian developer of eye-tracking technology for augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Face

  • ‘The robot broke the child’s finger — this, of course, is bad’: Chess robot goes rogue in Russia

    News outlets are reporting that a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old boy at a Moscow chess competition earlier this month. Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, reportedly told TASS, the Russian news agency, that the scenario unfolded as follows: “The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him.” Lazarev added the robot was rented by his organization for the event and “has been exhibited in many places” prior to the competition.

  • Butlr lands new cash to put people-detecting sensors in the office

    Co-founder and CEO Honghao Deng said that the proceeds will support product development and expanding Butlr's 50-person workforce, specifically its go-to-market team. Deng asserts that many companies are flying blind when it comes to real estate. With the lack of clarity on whether they should lease more space, reduce their footprint, use co-working spaces or all of the above, Deng said, it's resulting in paused construction and office redesigns as companies figure how to accommodate employees' needs while cutting costs.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch As Sector Lags S&P 500

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • A mind-reading combat jet for the future

    The Tempest fighter jet will have artificial intelligence tech to monitor and help the pilot.