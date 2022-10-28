U.S. Data Center Construction Market Report 2022: Impact of Hyperscale Cloud Connectivity to Shape Sector Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The U.S. is the most mature data center development and operations market. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the significant factors driving the growth of the data center construction market in the US.



U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

The US has emerged as the most prominent cloud market in the world with the presence of major global cloud operators. The wide adoption of cloud services has increased the country's need for data center construction.

There is increased growth of hyperscale facilities in the US, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Google. In 2021, about 27 hyperscale data centers began operations or were under construction in the US.

The modern data center is based upon Tier standards to evaluate facilities based on the efficiency, performance, and redundancy of the infrastructure the Uptime Institute gives. Other standards for construction include LEED Certification, TIA 942, and ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 certifications.

The Western US expects to dominate the market in terms of overall investment during the forecast period, garnering over $6.6 billion. However, the South-Eastern and Mid-Western US will compete with the Western US regarding investments and the number of projects during the forecast period.

KEY TRENDS DRIVING THE MARKET

Impact of Cloud Connectivity

Many hyperscale facilities are being built, enabling cloud service providers to expand their cloud region across the US.

Government agencies have migrated their applications to a private cloud environment where cloud service providers operate.

Major regional cloud service providers plan to collaborate to provide cloud-based services. Collaborations with the new entrants to colocate their workloads with the existing colocation operators.

The growing use of cloud computing applications and services in the US will aid in developing cloud-based hyperscale data centers.

Story continues

Big Data & IoT Driving the Market Growth

There is a high internet penetration rate in the US, i.e., around 85%, which increases the amount of data generated. Also, the country contributes over 50% of the world's spending on big data and analytics solutions.

In August 2021, AT&T and Cisco partnered to launch 5G services to boost performance for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the US.

Metaverse is gaining popularity allowing the users to connect via VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), generating vast amounts of data using connected devices such as mobile phones & computers.

The adoption of IoT will drive the demand for edge data center construction requiring low latency with high computing capabilities.

Tax Incentives Boosting Construction Market

One of the essential enablers for the data center construction market is tax incentives and breaks offered in states and countries across the US, which helps yield high savings while incorporating other specified benefits.

Rhode Island has passed an act for exception from property and sales tax for 50 years for data centers fulfilling the criteria.

Tax relief of around $150 million was offered to Facebook by Utah's local community for 20 years.

SEGMENTS ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Generators

Power Distribution Units

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Techniques

Liquid-based Cooling Techniques

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM / BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography:

Western US

South-Eastern US

Mid-Western US

South-Western US

North-Eastern US

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Facility Type



14 Construction Type



15 Infrastructure



16 Electrical Infrastructure



17 Mechanical Infrastructure



18 Cooling Systems



19 Cooling Technique



20 General Construction



21 Tier Standards



22 Geography



23 Western US



24 Southeastern US



25 Midwestern US



26 Southwestern US



27 Northeastern US



28 Competitive Landscape



29 Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers



30 Key Data Center Contractors



31 Key Data Center Investors



32 Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers



33 Other Prominent Construction Contractors



34 Other Prominent Data Center Investors



35 New Entrants



36 Report Summary



37 Quantitative Summary



38 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

AECOM

Arup

Black & Veatch

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED)

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ku7kx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-data-center-construction-market-report-2022-impact-of-hyperscale-cloud-connectivity-to-shape-sector-moving-forward-301662199.html

SOURCE Research and Markets