U.S. Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report 2022: Up to the Minute Info Across the Industry

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus

  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications

  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022, or October 1, 2022.

All Data Reports In Excel Format

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4c1sr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • China Halts LNG Sales to Foreign Buyers to Ensure Own Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China told its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling LNG to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia in order to ensure its own supply for the winter heating season. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner, asked PetroChina Co., Sin

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.80 a barrel by 0915 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has No Immediate Plan to Bring Ads to WhatsApp

    Current plans to monetize WhatsApp do not include placing ads directly on the popular platform, sources told TheStreet.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay $495 Million to Settle Legacy RMBS Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $495 million to settle the largest remaining case related to its role in selling residential mortgage-backed securities in the US that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday that it’s “fully provi

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • Exxon Bets on Ex-Auto Executive for Climate-Friendly Profits

    Dan Ammann, an oil-industry novice, is tasked with leading Exxon’s new carbon-cutting business aimed at tackling climate change.

  • Divisive Startup Kingpin Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukr

  • Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

    Part of retirement planning is figuring out if your retirement income will last. Find out if your retirement savings will provide the standard of living you want.

  • EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options - document

    European Union leaders meeting at the end of this week will explore a range of options for gas price caps, over which they have been divided for weeks, according to a new draft of conclusions for the Oct. 20-21 summit seen by Reuters. The EU's 27 countries have been deadlocked for weeks over whether and how to cap gas prices as part of efforts to tame soaring energy prices, as Europe heads into a winter of scarce Russian gas, a cost of living crisis and a possible recession. Gas prices have soared as Russia slashed flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions imposed on it - prompting most EU countries to call for a gas price cap, although they disagree on its design.

  • Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units -source

    The plans, which are expected to be announced on Oct. 18 in conjuction with Goldman's third quarter earnings, will also see consumer banking being absorbed by its wealth unit, the source said, confirming an earlier Wall Street Journal report. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The move comes as the Wall Street titan has sought to cut its reliance on volatile trading and investment banking revenues by boosting its fee-based businesses.