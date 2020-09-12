U.S. Has Deadliest Day in More Than Two Weeks: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. reported its deadliest day since Aug. 26 while the global death toll from the novel coronavirus moved closer to 1 million. The University of Oxford is resuming trials of an experimental vaccine with AstraZeneca Plc after a halt due to a participant who fell ill.

France, Europe’s latest hot spot, reported the most cases since ending a national lockdown four months ago. Florida’s cases rose slightly. Canada reported no Covid-related deaths for the first time in six months.

Trump administration aides asked for the right to read and suggest changes to weekly Covid-19 reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Politico reported.

Key Developments:

Brazil’s Cases Rise More Than Weekly Average (5:46 p.m. NY)

New cases in Brazil increased by 33,523 to more than 4.3 million, a 0.8% rise that compares with a 0.7% increase over the preceding seven days, according to data on the Health Ministry’s website.

The virus claimed 814 more lives, bringing the death toll to 131,210, the world’s second-biggest after the U.S.

Colorado Governor Extends Mask Mandate (5 p.m. NY)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis extended the state’s mask-wearing requirement for another 30 days through Oct. 12, according to Denver-based 9news.com and other news outlets.

An amendment now waives the face-covering mandate for people performing “life rites” such as weddings, funerals, graduations and religious ceremonies, according to the report. The executive order has been in force since July 17.

Trump Aides Sought Review of CDC Data: Politico (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. health department spokesman Michael Caputo and other aides asked for the right to read and suggest changes to weekly Covid-19 reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Politico reported.

Communications aides from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services complained to CDC Director Robert Redfield that the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump’s upbeat messaging about the pandemic, according to the report, which cited emails and people familiar.

While CDC employees pushed back against changes to the Mortality and Morbidity Weekly Report, a document for medical professionals and the general public, they have increasingly allowed political appointees to review the reports and agreed to amend language in some cases, Politico said.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that Trump “has always been receptive to the data and science presented by me and other members” of the Covid-19 task force. CDC officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Wisconsin Cases Reach Record Pace (3:50 p.m. NY)

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Wisconsin reached 1,043 in state data published Saturday, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

This week brought three of the state’s four highest daily tallies yet, a surge the data suggest was driven by 18-24 year olds. Twelve newly reported virus-related deaths increased the toll to 1,209.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to make separate visits to the battleground state next week as part of their re-election campaign.

Hungary Will Remain Open, Orban Says (2:43 p.m. NY)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to keep all business sectors ranging from sports and culture to tourism up and running despite a surge in coronavirus infections.

Authorities reported a record 916 new cases on Saturday, which Orban said will probably rise further in the current “mass infection” phase. The number of deaths can still be contained without a nationwide lockdown by looking after the elderly, Orban told public television in an interview.

However the use of masks in stores will be strictly enforced, and the government may consider other restrictions like limits on the opening hours of bars.

