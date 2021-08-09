U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,970.00
    -121.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.00
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    -14.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.42
    -2.86 (-4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.30
    -20.80 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.47 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.25
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1250
    -0.1080 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,598.45
    +1,115.29 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.24
    +126.60 (+12.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.12
    -27.83 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

U.S. Debit Card Annual Market Report 2021: Growth Continues at a Record Double-Digit Pace of 14%

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Annual U.S. Debit Card Market Data Review: Unprecedented Double-Digit Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dollar volume spent on debit cards in the U.S. rose by 14% as a result of generous government benefits and a change in consumers' payment preferences that shifted away from checks, cash, and credit cards. This and other aspects of the current market for debit cards are reviewed in this report.

"This past year the market experienced a unique environment where consumers sharply shifted their payments towards the use of debit cards and because some of this shift came at the expense of credit cards, this was positive for debit issuers and, at the same time, positive for merchants as credit card transactions are nearly always more expensive to process than debit cards. Issuers are interested in encouraging the continued top-of-wallet position that debit cards have achieved, but competition from fintechs plus likely regulatory changes will make this an uphill battle," comments Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service and author of the report.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Historic look at debit card purchase volumes and transaction totals for 2015-2020

  • Comparison of debit's growth with the recent decline of credit card use

  • The continued growth of card accounts driven in part by neo and challenger banks

  • The growth of card-not-present activity

  • Commentary on the use of contactless

  • A three-year forecast of debit's projected growth and the near-term influences that affect the forecast

  • Where issuers are focusing their current investments in debit.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • 2020, The Year That Was

  • 2021 and Beyond

  • Where Debit Issuers Are Spending Their Resources

  • Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Mastercard

  • Pulse

  • Star

  • Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f83mq4


