U.S. Department of Defense Approves ANSI/ANAB as Accreditation Body for DoD Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as the approved  accreditation body for the DoD Manual (DoDM) 8140.03 Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program.

ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Logo (PRNewsfoto/American National Standards Ins)

Issued on February 15, 2023, the DoDM guides users in leveraging the DoD Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) to provide a targeted, role-based approach to identify, develop, and qualify cyber personnel. It is the third issuance in the DoD 8140 policy series, offering a broad set of options to manage and achieve a qualified cyber workforce in the areas of information technology, cybersecurity, cyber effects, cyber intelligence, and cyber enablers.

ANAB has accredited several organizations that offer cybersecurity certifications under ISO/IEC 17024, Conformity assessment – General requirements for bodies operating certification of persons. ANAB ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation requires a certification body to demonstrate that their certification examination is fair, valid, and reliable based on a job analysis. The standard also requires the certification body to be structured in a manner that assures impartiality, independence, transparency, accountability, and a balanced representation of stakeholders, among other requirements. ANAB's personnel certification accreditation program meets the requirements under ISO/IEC 17011 and is recognized by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC), and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) as a signatory to the Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) for Persons.

"ANAB accreditation assures that certifying bodies are competent, and that their results can be trusted in both the public and private sector," said Vijay Krishna, ANAB vice president, credentialing programs. "Cyber security certifications offered by different ANAB-accredited certification bodies are industry recognized and nationally portable, offering service members advantages including career advancement, better job performance, and practitioner credibility."

Please direct any questions to Vijay Krishna, ANAB vice president, credentialing programs (vkrishna@anab.org).

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

Contact:  Jana Zabinski  
                (212) 642-8901  
                jzabinski@ansi.org

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-defense-approves-ansianab-as-accreditation-body-for-dod-cyberspace-workforce-qualification-and-management-program-301752096.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

