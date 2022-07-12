U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.63
    -3.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,232.55
    +58.71 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,363.24
    -9.36 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.99
    +6.98 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.04
    -8.05 (-7.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.60
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0058
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9690
    -0.0220 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7830
    -0.6370 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,836.01
    -732.16 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.10
    -3.27 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

U.S. Department of Energy chooses Bechtel company for nation's only operating nuclear waste repository

·2 min read

Leader in environmental remediation teams with mining and construction experts

RESTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy has selected a Bechtel company to manage and operate the nation's only deep underground repository for nuclear waste: the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

A shipment of radioactive waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, New Mexico. The waste will be entombed in rooms mined from an ancient salt formation more than 2,000 feet underground. (U.S. Department of Energy photo)
A shipment of radioactive waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, New Mexico. The waste will be entombed in rooms mined from an ancient salt formation more than 2,000 feet underground. (U.S. Department of Energy photo)

Tularosa Basin Range Services LLC, doing business as Salado Isolation Mining Contractors (SIMCO), is a single-purpose entity comprised of Bechtel National Inc. SIMCO will utilize Los Alamos Technical Associates as a New Mexico-based small business teaming subcontractor.

The work scope is valued at up to $3 billion over 10 years if all options are exercised.

"The mission to safely dispose of defense-related nuclear waste is vitally important for protecting people and the planet," said Dena Volovar, Bechtel National executive vice president. "We're honored to be entrusted with this mission and look forward to joining the WIPP team and the Carlsbad community."

WIPP is a system of disposal rooms mined out of an ancient salt bed more than 2,000 feet underground. It has operated since 1999, accepting waste from 22 government sites across the U.S. The waste consists of clothing, tools, rags, debris, soil, and other items contaminated with small amounts of plutonium and other human-made radioactive elements, known as transuranic or TRU waste. The waste has been accumulating since the 1940s as part of the nation's nuclear defense program.

Bechtel National, the U.S government services arm of Bechtel Corp., has more than 44 years of experience successfully managing Department of Energy sites in Washington, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Through Bechtel's global operations, the team brings world class mine construction, safety, and maintenance experience including cutting edge design and operations knowledge, and methods and tools to improve safety, schedule, and cost.

SIMCO will share additional information with the community in Carlsbad, New Mexico once the Department of Energy gives notice to proceed.

About Bechtel 
Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Fred deSousa 
T : +1 703 429 6435 
C : +1 571 364 5733 
tfdesous@bechtel.com

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-energy-chooses-bechtel-company-for-nations-only-operating-nuclear-waste-repository-301585040.html

SOURCE Bechtel

Recommended Stories

  • Cheniere Warns EPA Rules May Disrupt Gas Supply to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheniere Energy Inc., the largest LNG exporter in the US, is among companies warning that new federal air pollution requirements threaten to disrupt gas supply to Europe.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTen Ways Things Are Really Different Than the Last Big RecessionScores of US petrochemic

  • Elon Musk may be sued by Twitter; Donald Trump weighs in on deal

    Billionaire Elon Musk says he's terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the company failed to address his concerns over spam accounts.

  • It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

    It’s not easy being a pedestrian in many parts of the U.S., given the popularity of cars, but these three metro areas in South Carolina are particularly deadly for walkers.

  • U.S. tax committees to question IRS chief over audits of ex-FBI officials

    U.S. tax commissioner Charles Rettig will face questions from legislators over how two former FBI officials vilified by former President Donald Trump were targeted for intensive tax audits, lawmakers and the Internal Revenue Service said on Monday. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a closed-door hearing on July 26 into the circumstances of tax audits for former FBI director James Comey and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, said Senator Ron Wyden, the panel's chairman, in an emailed statement.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Border officials find $600K of cocaine in tires of truck allegedly carrying juice

    Special agents are continuing to investigate the seizure.

  • Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons

    The Justice Department on Tuesday named Colette Peters, the director of Oregon’s prison system, to run the federal Bureau of Prisons, turning to a reform-minded outsider as it seeks to rebuild the beleaguered agency. In an interview with the AP, Peters stressed the importance of working to “create an environment where people can feel comfortable coming forward and talking about misconduct.” When she officially begins her role on Aug. 2, Peters will become only the second director in the agency’s history with no prior experience in the federal prisons system.

  • 5 Signs of Recession to Watch For in Second-Quarter Earnings

    Musk ending his Twitter deal is ‘a disaster scenario,’ MGM and Wynn fall as Macau shuts down casinos, Omicron subvariant is still driving U.S. Covid-19 cases, and other news to start your day.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Europe’s famously ailing banks — that spawned the term ‘doom loop’ — are healthier than you think

    The share of bad loans dropped to just 1.95% in the first quarter of this year, the lowest level recorded since the ECB assumed responsibility for supervising the sector seven years ago.

  • Bitcoin Slumped Below $20,000 Again. Why It Could Keep Dropping.

    A stock market selloff and cracks in the crypto industry have heaped pressure on Bitcoin prices. Analysts say the largest crypto is vulnerable to another fall.

  • Euro pauses at parity. But what comes next?

    “There is nothing economically significant about EUR/USD reaching parity,” said George Saravelos, analyst at Deutsche Bank. Forex traders usually reckon that the more significant a milestone, the more likely there will be a fat batch of stop-loss orders and other instructions poised to be activated if it is breached. It might be expected that as the euro stumbled to parity more traders would place bets on it falling further.

  • Texas Crypto Mining: Firms Feel The Heat Of Grid Stress

    A heat wave causing record electricity demand in the Loan Star State is also cause for concern among Texas crypto mining operations.

  • Gold stretches losses to a second day; silver slides to weakest since summer 2020

    Gold prices settled higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, holding ground at their weakest level in more than nine months as the precious metal continued to feel the pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures (GC00) (GCQ22) for August delivery fell $6.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,724.80 an ounce after touching a low at $1,721.60. Silver futures (SIU22) for September delivery fell 17 cents, or 0.9%, to $18.958 an ounce — their lowest finish since July 2020.

  • Duolingo stock tumbles, after KeyBanc analyst said stock had rallied to far to remain bullish

    Shares of Duolingo Inc. tumbled 13.6% in afternoon trading Monday, to pullback from the previous session's highest close of this year, after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the online language-learning company, due primarily concerns over valuation. Patterson cut this rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since March, as the stock price exceeded his previous price target of $105. He currently has no target on the stock. Duolingo shares have gained 2.0% over the past thre

  • China’s Bumper Data Week Will Set Tone for Economic Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China will unveil a bumper set of economic indicators this week that will likely set the pace for monetary and fiscal stimulus for the rest of the year as Beijing chases down its ambitious growth target. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverKey data -- from gross dome

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Big Banks Report Earnings This Week. 4 Things to Watch.

    The outlook matters as much as the posted results because the behavior of banks' clients gives lenders a way to assess the economy.

  • Energy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks

    (Reuters) -European shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by economy-sensitive stocks, as concerns over an energy supply crunch and fresh COVID-19 cases in China hurt risk appetite and heightened worries about a recession. Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. Investors are worried about the effects on industries across the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on exports from Russia.

  • Why American Express and Capital One Got Downgraded

    A Morgan Stanley analyst expects consumer spending to slow because of inflation. She also expects certain loan losses to climb.