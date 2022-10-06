U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

U.S. 'disappointed' in China UN rights council vote - envoy

·1 min read

GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council said on Thursday she was disappointed by its decision not to hold a debate on alleged Chinese rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but vowed to continue to seek justice and accountability.

"No country should be immune from a discussion at the Council," said Michèle Taylor, shortly after a Western-led call for a debate on Xinjiang was rejected by 19 votes to 17.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners to seek justice and accountability for victims of human rights abuses and violations, including the Uyghurs in Xinjiang," she added, calling on Beijing to live up to its human rights commitments. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet)

