U.S. disappointed by Iran move on nuclear talks, remains ready to engage - White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday said it was disappointed that Iran had ruled out an informal meeting to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but said it remained ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy on the issue.

"While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments," a White House spokeswoman said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal.

She said Washington would be consulting with its P5+1 partners, the four other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, United Kingdom - plus Germany on the best way forward. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

  • UK immigration reform on the cards in budget amid drive for 'global competitiveness'

    'High-skilled' workers are to include researchers, engineers, scientists and those in the tech sector which the government says will help maintain Britain’s position as a top destination for world-class overseas workers.

  • Iran says it will not meet US for informal talks on saving nuclear deal

    Iran said Sunday it does not consider the time to be "suitable" for an informal meeting - proposed by Europe and involving the US - on the embattled 2015 nuclear deal. The European Union's political director earlier this month proposed the informal meeting involving Iran and the United States. US President Joe Biden's administration has accepted in principle. Following Biden's election, Washington, the European parties to the deal - France, Germany and Britain - and Tehran have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord, which granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. The accord has been nearing collapse since former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. "Considering the recent positions and actions of the United States and the three European countries, (Iran) does not consider the time suitable to hold the informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. "There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," he added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure". Biden has signalled readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the sanctions, while Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions. The US "has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities" under the deal and the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined it, Khatibzadeh said. He added: "America must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its (deal) commitments. This needs neither negotiations nor resolutions." Iran "will answer action with action, and just as it will return to (deal) commitments in accordance with the lifting of sanctions, it will respond to hostile actions and behaviours in the same way". Iran last Tuesday started to restrict some site inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, in continuation of suspended nuclear commitments in response to the US failure to lift its sanctions. Khatibzadeh said Tehran would continue to consult with other parties to the nuclear agreement, and European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell "in his capacity as the (deal) coordinator, both bilaterally and multilaterally".

  • The United Nations said at least 18 people were killed during Myanmar protests on Sunday

    At least 18 people were killed and 30 more injured during protests in Myanmar on Sunday, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office in a statement reported by CNN.Driving the news: The New York Times reported it was the "largest single-day toll" since the coup on Feb. 1, in which the military forced out the civilian government led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: There were only three protest-related deaths before Saturday. The United Nations now has reports of deaths “as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds” in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay, Dawei, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.At least three people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the southern city of Dawei, after police opened fire on a large crowd.In Mandalay, a man was fatally shot through his motorcycle helmet while fleeing soldiers. A woman was also shot and killed as the police and soldiers reportedly fired at people at random.In Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, another protester was shot and killed at a demonstration in Thingangyun Township. A primary-school teacher died of a heart attack during a teachers protest as the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets near them.Where it stands: Human rights organizations have called on the military to stop resorting to gunfire against protesters. Human Rights Watch said "any deaths and injuries should be the subject of an impartial investigation."“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office.Go deeper: Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speechMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power, and a U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” that at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded. “Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement referring to several cities, adding that the forces also used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and stun grenades.

  • Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S., for now

    A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that conditions are not ripe for informal nuclear talks between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers.Why it matters: The Biden administration had proposed the talks as part of its efforts to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal. The White House expressed disappointment with Iran's response, but said it remained willing to engage with Tehran.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:“There has been no change in the U.S. position and behavior yet, and the Biden administration has not only not abandoned Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure, but has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its overall commitments as part of the nuclear deal," said Iranian spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh.He added Iran won't re-negotiate the nuclear deal and reiterated Iran's longstanding insistence that the U.S. start the process by removing sanctions."While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal commitments," a White House spokesman said."We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward," the spokesman added, referring to the other parties to the nuclear deal: China, Russia, the U.K., France and Germany.Between the lines: The Iranian response to the U.S. proposal seems to be connected to a diplomatic effort by the U.S. and European signatories to pass a resolution against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The resolution is expected to criticize Iran for curtailing the access of nuclear inspectors.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps. The main sticking point is the sequencing of those moves. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Troublesome Trio in Emerging Markets Face Yield Spike Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- Eight years ago, when the taper tantrum roiled emerging markets, the so-called Fragile Five of Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and Indonesia suffered the most. Today, another sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields threatens to wreak havoc on at least three of those nations.The Turkish lira, Brazilian real and South African rand led major global declines last week in the worst developing-nation currency selloff since late September. Those exchange rates have the highest one-week implied volatility in the world, with some analysts warning of more pain ahead.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged last week to the highest in more than a year, leading traders to yank forward their expectations on how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. For now, officials are stressing that the central bank has no plans to raise rates given lingering weakness in the labor market. That will make Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on Thursday at a Wall Street Journal event all the more interesting.In the developing world, dollar-denominated and local bonds just endured their worst month since last March, while stocks posted their biggest weekly decline in almost a year. MSCI Inc.’s emerging-market equity index slid beneath its 50-day moving average, suggesting the possibility of additional weakness ahead. Meantime, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge tracking volatility in developing-nation assets soared last week by the most since early August.“In the absence of a more concerted effort to slow the spike in yields, emerging markets may remain under pressure,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. “Higher-yielding currencies will continue to be particularly adversely affected and duration across emerging markets is also likely to remain especially vulnerable.”OPEC+ will meet on Thursday, setting the stage for another potential conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia after last year’s oil-price war. The same day, Malaysian policy makers are expected to keep borrowing costs at a record low of 1.75%. Elsewhere, Turkey may report rising inflation, while purchasing managers’ index figures offer health checks in South Korea and Russia.What to WatchChina’s National People’s Congress will hold its annual session on March 5, featuring President Xi Jinping and other top leaders. This year’s gathering marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The event may last shorter than the regular two weeks because of the pandemicThe proposed agenda includes an examination of the economy and the 14th five-year plan, Xinhua reportedThe Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body whose annual meeting is held in conjunction with the NPC, will gather on March 4, according to XinhuaThe meetings probably won’t set a GDP growth target but will emphasize “high-quality” growth considering Covid-19 is still widespread outside China, Iris Pang, an economist at ING in Hong Kong, wrote in a notePolicy actions will also include a road map on how to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 as well as a resumption of de-leveraging reform, she saidThe yuan has the second-best currency return in emerging markets this yearU.S.-Saudi relations will be monitored after an American intelligence report implicated Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in approving the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an act President Joe Biden called “outrageous”Nigeria’s central bank governor suggested the currency was devaluedGovernor Godwin Emefiele said the official exchange rate now stands at 410 to the dollar. That’s 7.6% weaker than the rate of 379 published on the central bank’s websiteBrazilian lawmakers are slated to pick up the debate around emergency cash handoutsThe real is the worst-performing currency in Latin America this year to dateREAD: New Covid Aid Will Loosen Brazil’s Key Fiscal Rules In 2021Bank Negara Malaysia:Malaysia’s central bank may keep its overnight policy rate at a record low 1.75% on Thursday. Traders are reducing bets on further easing amid a surge in global bond yields“Stringent social containment measures have dented Malaysia’s growth recovery trajectory,” Kanika Bhatnagar, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bangalore, wrote in a client note. “Monetary policy will remain accommodative, with the central bank continuing with its purchases of government bonds and carrying out reverse repo operations”Malaysia’s ringgit has weakened 0.7% this year amid an extended lockdown and a delay in vaccine rollouts. At the same time, rising oil prices are starting to improve the outlook for the currency for emerging Asia’s only exporter of the commodityKey DataChina’s manufacturing activity dropped further in February as the Lunar New Year holidays disrupted production, while travel restrictions to contain virus outbreaks cut spending on services. This will be followed by factory gauges from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and India on Monday, along with a Caixin gauge for China. South Korea and Taiwan will report similar data TuesdayChina’s factory activity will be watched after the PMI gauge fell in JanuarySouth Korea will report February trade figures Monday, with exports probably rising for a fourth month. January industrial-production numbers are due Tuesday, and final fourth-quarter GDP figures are scheduled for ThursdayThe won has lost 3.3% this yearCPI data for February will come from Indonesia on Monday, South Korea on Thursday, and the Philippines and Thailand on FridayPhilippine real yields turned negative in January after CPI rose to the highest level in two yearsSouth Korea will post foreign reserves data Thursday, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines on FridayTurkey’s $736 billion economy topped major competitors in the final quarter, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back virus restrictions even as the lira sank, data will likely show MondayThe lira trimmed its gains to 0.2% after being the best performing currency this yearREAD: Policy Jitters Compound Lira’s Worst Week Since 2018 CrisisREAD: Pandemic Binge Likely Spurred Turkey to Top of Growth LeagueRussia’s purchasing managers’ index, published Monday, is set to pick up in February compared with a year agoA reading of Brazil’s GDP on Wednesday will probably show strong levels of growth in the final three months of 2020 as Latin America’s biggest economy recovered from the shock of Covid-19Traders will also monitor January industrial production figures, to be released on Friday, for signs of a comebackIn Mexico, the central bank will probably raise its GDP growth forecasts for this year and next when it publishes its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Economics​​​​​Colombia’s February consumer price inflation figures are expected to show a contraction from a year earlier amid weak domestic demandThe results may have an impact on investor expectations for the central bank to remain accommodativeWhile traders may see evidence of a recovery in Chile’s January economic activity data, to be released on Monday, Bloomberg Economics expects the gauge to linger below its pre-pandemic levelsA reading of confidence will also be watched for signs of a comeback as vaccines are rolled outFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 feet of snow to bury portions of Korean Peninsula, Japan

    Dangerous travel conditions are expected to unfold across the Korean Peninsula and parts of Japan as a strengthening storm brings rain and heavy snow as it races across the region. A storm that moved through northeastern China over the weekend will remain in place, keeping areas of rain and snow showers into early Monday. Most areas can receive a slushy 1-2 inches (3-5 cm) of snow, including Beijing, which set a record-high winter temperature just a few days ago. As the storm nears the Korean Peninsula early this week, it is expected to strengthen as it pulls in more moisture from the Yellow Sea. Areas of heavy precipitation are forecast to spread over the Korean Peninsula on Monday and continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Precipitation across southern areas of South Korea will fall as just rain, but enough cold air will be in place on the northern side of the storm to cause rain to change over to snow in northern South Korea. Along the border and across North Korea, mainly snow is expected through Monday and Monday night. In these areas, snowfall can become heavy enough to greatly reduce visibility and lead to staggering snowfall totals. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In about 24 hours, 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow can accumulate across eastern North Korea and into northeastern South Korea. Along the coast, strong onshore winds and enhancement from the Sea of Japan can cause totals to climb to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm). The area along the coast is the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches (107 cm). Gusty winds are also expected to develop across eastern areas of the Korean Peninsula, especially along the coast. This coupled with high snowfall rates can dramatically decrease visibility. By Tuesday, local time, the storm is expected to move over the Sea of Japan, moving the rain and snow threat from the Korean Peninsula into Japan. Precipitation can start as rain before changing over to snow in Tohoku and Chubu, and accumulating up to 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. Snowfall totals of up to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm) will be largely limited to Hokkaido, just north of where the center of the storm is anticipated to track. This storm will be move quickly and most of the snowfall across the Korean Peninsula and across northern Japan will accumulate in under 12-24 hours, which can cause major travel disruptions across the region. With temperatures hovering around freezing across central portions of the Korean Peninsula, snow can be wet and heavy. This may make the snow difficult to remove and can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause power outages. On the southern side of the storm, mainly rainfall is expected and totals can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm). This can lead to flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage areas. The storm is set to race away from Japan through Tuesday night with sea-effect snow showers lingering along the typical coasts of the Sea of Japan. A brief period of dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before the next storm arrives by the end of the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years After Plotting to Bomb Historic Synagogue

    28-year-old Neo-Nazi Richard Holzer was sentenced to 235 months—which is close to 19 and a half years—in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

  • Review: He ditched his privilege to labor in a Dakota oil field. All he got was a powerful memoir

    Michael Patrick F. Smith's "The Good Hand," about leaving the New York high life to toil in North Dakota oil fields, avoids the traps of stunt memoirs past.

  • Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccine after delays

    The Philippines received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. A Chinese military transport aircraft carrying 600,000 doses of vaccine donated by China arrived in an air base in the capital. President Rodrigo Duterte and top Cabinet officials expressed relief and thanked Beijing for the the vaccine from China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in a televised ceremony.