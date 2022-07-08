U.S. Durable Dog and Cat Pet Care Products Market Report 2022: Older Pets and Owners & Pet Tech Presents Opportunities
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to play out across nearly every facet of American life, even as living and working conditions resume some sense of normalcy. In the previous edition of this report from Q3 2020, the publisher had forecasted a 10% growth rate for the durables market for that full year, but the reality defied all expectations.
After years of low- to mid-single-digit growth, the durable pet products market grew by 18% in 2020 as pet owners rushed to purchase products such as gates and crates to keep pets contained while they worked from home, collars and leashes for the walks they now had the time to take, and toys to help keep pets entertained and interactive. An even bigger success story, 2021 saw sales surge 20% to nearly $8 billion, four percentage points higher than growth in the overall non-food pet supplies sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Toys
Market Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Crates, Carriers, and Housing
Bowls, Feeders, and Waterers
Apparel and Fashion Accessories
Litter Boxes and Accessories
Opportunities
Pets Central to Home Life
Venturing into the Great Outdoors
Online Influence
Total Wellness
Older Pets and Owners
Subscription-Based Programs
Private Label
Pet Tech
Cats: An Underserved Minority
Budget-Minded Households
Minimizing Pet Relinquishment
Market Overview
Market Size and Composition
Pandemic-Driven "At-Home" Trend Spurs Double-Digit Growth
Largest Durables Category Is Toys at $2.6 Billion
Table Retail Sales of Durable Pet Care Products by Category, 2016, 2020, and 2021 (million dollars and percent)
Dogs Account for Lion's Share of Durables Sales
Market Share by Retail Channel
Market Drivers
Pet Durables Nearly One-Third of Non-Food Pet Supplies Market
Pets Central to Home Life
Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
Inflation and Supply Chain Issues
Product Quality Tops List of Pet-Owner Priorities
The Pet Population: The "Pandemic Pet" Riddle
Technology Extends Omnimarket Reach
Cats Gain Market Representation
Competitive Trends
Looking Ahead
Toys
Chapter Highlights
Market Overview
Robust Ongoing Growth
Purchase Frequency
Toy Marketers
Focus on Sustainability
Marketing and New Product Trends
Toys Category Receives Boost from Pandemic-Related "Play-at-Home" Time
Chew Toys
Tug Toys
Fetch Toys
Plush Toys
Puzzle/Stimulation Toys
Cat Toys, Scratchers, and Furniture
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand as More Pets Accompany Owners
Focus on Safety
Outdoor Gear
No-Pull/Training Products
Stylish/Decorative
Eco-Friendly
Cat Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Pet Tracking, Monitoring, and More
Beds
A "Return to Normal" Forecast for U.S. Retail Sales
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Function and Fashion
Covered/Cup Beds
Designer/Decor Beds
Mats, Pillows, Blankets, and Rugs
Functional Beds
Cat Beds
Carriers, Crates, and Housing
Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Pet Comfort, Portability Among the Top Appeals
Carriers
Cat Containment
Pet Doors and Gates
Strollers
Crates and Kennels
Travel Products Offer Security on the Go
Bowls, Feeders, and Waterers
Moderating U.S. Retail Sales
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Pet Owners Choose Stylish and Solution-Based Feeders
Designer Bowls
Functional Feeders/Waterers
Automated and Smart Feeders and Waterers
Travel Feeders/Waterers
Apparel and Fashion Accessories
Retail Sales Will Continue to Edge Upward
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Marketing and New Product Trends
Merging Function and Fashion
Functional Apparel
Fashion-Focused Apparel
Litter Boxes and Accessories
Moderating Retail Sales
Purchase Frequency
Marketer Overview
Litter Box and Litter Box Accessories Marketers
Marketing and New Product Trends
Performance and Convenience Are the Watchwords
