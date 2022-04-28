U.A.E. Fragrance Market Revenue Set To Reach $1,622.5 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.A.E. fragrance market was worth $913.7 million in 2021, which is expected to touch $1,622.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The growing demand for custom-made fragrances and natural and eco-friendly cosmetic variants, and increasing spending on advertising and marketing campaigns, particularly through digital platforms, are some key drivers for the market.

In 2021, luxury goods accounted for roughly 70% of the total industry revenue in the country. Because the U.A.E. is an economically powerful market, prominent global brands frequently debut their luxury items here before elsewhere. In addition, almost 60% of its population is between the ages of 14 and 40. Furthermore, the majority of the working people are between the ages of 18 and 40, which serves as the most-potent trigger for the rise in the demand for high-end fragrances.

Key Findings of U.A.E Fragrance Market Report

The rising demand for natural and organic goods is one of the primary drivers for the U.A.E. fragrance market expansion. However, synthetic scents still account for 60–65% share of the market, indicating that the business is largely reliant on synthetic ingredients.

The number of overseas perfume firms establishing operations in the U.A.E. has increased dramatically in recent years. They are gradually introducing new products to the local population by mixing traditional Oriental ingredients with Western smells.

There are 800 fitness clubs in the U.A.E. with 523,000 members. Such consumers in the country are prepared to pay more for perfumes to disguise the unpleasant odor emanating from their bodies after a hard workout, which is expected to drive the market expansion in the future.

This indicates that men are increasingly using cosmetics in their daily lives, which is contributing to the U.A.E. fragrance market growth. Apart from gym-goers, even professionals are using these products, with their increasing focus on personal hygiene and skincare.

Thus, Eucerin DERMOPURE TRIPLE EFFECT SERUM with Thiamidol and DERMOPURE PROTECTIVE FLUID SPF 30 were launched globally by Beiersdorf AG's dermacosmetics brand, Eucerin, in August 2021, as part of its DERMOPURE range for acne-prone skin.

Furthermore, Ajmal launched its new fragrance, Aristocrat Platinum eau de parfum, in February 2021, to commemorate the company's 70 years. It is a new-age scent that exudes elegance and leaves a long-lasting, strong impression.

There are many key players in the U.A.E. fragrance market, such as Candle-Lite Company LLC, Rasasi Perfumes Industry LLC, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Group, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Arabian Oud, Johnson & Johnson, Nuxe Inc., Weleda Group, and Victoria's Secret & Co.

Perfumes are considered to be a vital aspect of a woman's identity. Scents are becoming trendier as the female workforce grows. As per the World Bank, the female labor force of the country increased by 3.727% from 2010 to 2020. Moreover, fragrances are one of the most-significant and enticing personal care accessories for women. Some ladies like a subtle fragrance, whereas others prefer a strong perfume.

U.A.E. Fragrance Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Category

Luxury

Mass

By Product Type

Perfumes

Body Oils

After Shaves

Candles

Fragrance Sets

Body Wash

Body Creams/Lotions

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

