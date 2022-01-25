U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

The U.S. e-prescribing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U. S. E-Prescribing Market Report. The U. S. e-prescribing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036818/?utm_source=GNW
68% during the period 2022–2027.

U.S. E-PRESCRIBING INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

E-prescribing uses healthcare technologies to improve prescription accuracy, enhance patient safety, and ensure cost savings. Also, e-prescribing allows real-time, secure, and bi-directional electronic connectivity between prescribers and pharmacies. Telehealth in the country is also growing rapidly as healthcare providers are implementing more sophisticated health IT infrastructures. The rise in third-party vendors offering add-on telehealth services and advancing practice management tools are allowing to integrate more consults into providers’ workflow, and these advancements will boost the e-prescribing services in the market.

SNIPPETS

• Rising concerns over medication and prescription errors resulting in drug overdose deaths are driving the demand for electronic prescribing, accelerating the growth of the US e-prescribing market.
• High adoption of EHRs and the launch of new government initiatives and incentive policies are creating opportunities for emerging players, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US data center market –

• Growing Rack Power Density
• 5G Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployment
• Deployment of Microgrids in Data Centers
• Sustainable Initiatives Increase Among the Data Center Operators
• Innovative Data Center Technologies
• Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

The report considers the present scenario of the U.S. e-prescribing market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

U.S. E-PRESCRIBING MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

• Type
• Delivery Mode
• Modality
• Medication Type
• End-user

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• In the e-prescribing market, electronic prescribing of medications has become one of the core functions of EHR that has been available for decades and is mainly used in acute care. Over the same period, other forms of HIT, including prescription monitoring programs and disease registries, began to be more widely deployed.
• The EPCS technology can enable healthcare providers to directly integrate opioid prescription information into EHRs, which can improve patient safety, help prevent diversion, fraud, and the ECPS systems can streamline clinician workflow and reduce patient burden.

Market Segmentation by Type

• Standard E-prescribing
• EPCS (Electronic prescribing of controlled substances)

Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Web and Cloud-Based
• On-Premises and Desktop

Market Segmentation by Modality

• Integrated
• Standalone

Market Segmentation by Medication Type

• Cardiovascular
• Oncology
• Anti-Infectives
• Behavioural and Mental Health
• Pain Medication
• Others

Market Segmentation by End-User

• Healthcare facilities
• EHR, Telehealth & pharmacy software vendors
• Independent and Speciality Pharmacies
• Pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) and Payors

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Several EHR vendors are integrating e-prescribing services into their EHR software to attract the attention of end-users utilizing the EHR services. These vendors are focusing on providing integrated e-prescribing services, contributing to the major share of the market.
• Players who have significantly contributed to the growth of the US e-prescribing market are Surescripts, DrFirst, Practice Fusion, and Insync Healthcare Solutions. However, the market is expected to experience high growth and competition due to the growing small- and mid-size players collaborating with the technology providers to promote their e-prescribing solutions.

Prominent Vendors

• Athenahealth
• Cerner Corporation
• DrFirst
• Henry Schein Inc.
• InSync Healthcare Solutions
• Practice Fusion Inc.
• Surescripts

Other Prominent Vendors

• AdvancedMD
• Aegis Healthcare
• Allscripts Healthcare
• Bizmatics
• Bravado Health
• CareCloud
• Change Healthcare
• Chetu
• Credible
• Daw Systems
• DoseSpot
• Dr. Chrono
• eClinicalWork
• eMDs
• Kareo
• MD Toolbox
• Medical Information Technology Inc
• NextGen Healthcare
• RXNT
• SISGAIN
• Streamline Healthcare Solutions
• TenEleven Group
• WebPT

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the U.S. e-prescribing market?
2. What are the factors driving the US e-prescribing market?
3. Who are the key players in the e-prescribing market in the US?
4. Who are the end-users in the e-prescribing market in the US?
5. Which segment has the highest share in the US e-prescribing market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036818/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


