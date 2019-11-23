U.S. Edges Closer to Chinese Chicken Exports as Plants Approved

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The U.S. has moved closer to resuming lucrative chicken exports to China after more than a hundred American processing plants were given approval to ship to the Asian nation.

China authorized poultry imports from 172 facilities in the U.S. effective Friday, according to a notice on the nation’s customs website. Chicken giants Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Sanderson Farms Inc. were among the companies making the list, according to a document published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The move comes after China lifted its ban on U.S. poultry shipments earlier this month as part of trade negotiations taking place between Washington and Beijing. The Asian nation banned U.S. poultry imports in 2015 following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, and kept the prohibition even after nearly all other nationwide bans had been removed.

American poultry exports to China are projected to top $1 billion a year, said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. At its peak, the annual value of poultry exports to China was $722 million for chicken and $71 million for turkey, according to the National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation, USA Poultry and the Egg Export Council.

The resumption of exports would be a boom for U.S. chicken companies at a time when a deadly pig disease cuts pork output in China, boosting the demand for protein imports by the world’s largest consumer. Even though the pig virus doesn’t affect humans, many Chinese consumers have opted to switch to chicken.

Other companies to receive approval included Perdue Foods LLC, Foster Farms, Wayne Farms LLC and Cargill Inc. Click here for the full list of facilities.

