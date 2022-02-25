U.S. Education Market 2022: Tested Success Strategies for PreK-12 and College Markets
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Market Advisor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Education Market Advisor is tightly packed with news and alerts to upcoming adoptions, mergers and acquisitions and tested success strategies for PreK-12 and college markets.
The editorial team uses exclusive rankings of PreK-12, college and supplemental publishers by revenue and market share to benchmark publisher operations and help you evaluate and contrast them against each other.
The editors continually evaluate trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among companies that provide instructional technology products and services.
With an emphasis on delivering a unique brand of metrics, analysis and short-and long-term perspective on events shaping the instructional materials industry, Education Market Advisor stands apart from other publications targeted to the educational publishing community.
The editorial mission is to thoroughly brief readers on the changes in demographics, enrollment and funding and how they will affect sales of core basal curriculum and technology products to schools and colleges. Subscribers to Education Market Advisor gain access to backstage looks at industry leaders and smaller publishers, insights into what's behind the latest textbook and software publisher alliances, and informed perspectives on strategies for non-adoption states.
Scope of coverage includes:
Core basal curriculum
Supplemental instructional materials and assessment
Supplemental materials
Publisher strategies and exclusive rankings
Enrollment and demographics
State and federal funding overviews
Legislative issues
Trends in Testing
New and evolving digital instructional technologies, platforms and tools
Company financial results and stock reports
Spotlight on state and district initiatives
Coverage features reporting on key companies such as:
Accelerate Learning
ACT
Apex Learning
Adtalem
Akademos
Amplify
Barnes & Noble Education
Bedford
Boxlight
Cambium Learning
Capstone
Carnegie Learning
CatchOn
Curriculum Advantage
Curriculum Associates
Discovery Education
DreamBox Learning
Edmentum
Edsby
Google for Education
Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning)
Benchmark Education
Carnegie Learning
Cengage (including National Geographic Learning)
Chegg
The College Board
Coursera
Follett Higher Education
Global Education Grand Canyon education
Goodheart-Willcox
Great Minds
Hand2Mind
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Illuminate Education
Instructure/Canvas
Kahoot!
Kajeet
Kaltura
Learning Without Tears
McGraw Hill
Microsoft Education
NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo
Newsela
OverDrive Education
Pasco Scientific
PBI Works
Pearson
Perfection Learning
PowerSchool
Renaissance
Safari Montage
Savvas Learning
Scholastic
School Specialty
Strategic Education
Stride
TCI
Turnitin
Vista Higher Learning
Weld North
VHS Learning
John Wiley & Sons
Zaner-Bloser
Zovio
2U
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygv2ol
