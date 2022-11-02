U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Advances in Battery Technology & Development of Smart Cities to Shape Sector
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States electric lawn mowers market shipment is expected to reach 3,196.32 thousand units by 2027.
The US accounts for a revenue share of nearly 82% in the North American electric lawn mowers market. The country is one of the largest markets for electric lawn mowers demand worldwide and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% (by revenue) during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. The smart city initiatives are driving the consumers' adoption of smart products, which is projected to boost demand for robotic lawn mowers.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that gasoline lawn mowers are a major contributor to nonroad air pollution. In the US alone, nearly 17 million gallons of fuel are dumped onto the field yearly during lawn and garden refueling. As a result, the government across the country is increasingly emphasizing reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, encouraging the adoption of electric equipment in the market. Moreover, in October 2021, the Government of California signed a bill into law to ban gasoline-powered garden equipment, including leaf blowers and garden mowers, by 2024. Hence, such initiatives are boosting the electric lawn mower demand across the country.
Technological advancements focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets.
The fact that corded mowers limit mobility due to cord length and safety hazards such as electric shock while mowing wet grass and the possibility of losing control has been a challenge in the growth of corded lawn mowers. However, vendors are incorporating features that automatically switch off these mowers the minute an operator loses control of the mower, thereby addressing concerns in the market.
Segmentation by Products
Walk-Behind Mowers
Self-propelled
Push
Hover
Ride-on Mowers
Standard Ride-on
Zero-turn
Lawn Tractor
Garden Tractor
Robotic Lawn Mowers
Segmentation by Power Source
Battery Powered
Electric Corded
Segmentation by End-user
Residential Users
Professional Landscaping Services
Gold Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
Manual Drive
RWD
FWD
AWD
Segmentation by Start Type
Push Start
Key Start
Recoil Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution
Offline
Specialty Stores
Mass Market Players
Dealers & Distributors
Online
Segmentation by Region
Southern US
West US
Midwest US
Northeastern US
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers
Increasing Cover of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
Growth in Landscaping Industry
Advances in Battery Technology
Development of Smart Cities
Market Growth Enablers
Growing Demand from Golf Course End-Users
Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
Rising Gasoline Prices
Lower Maintenance & Operating Cost
Market Restraints
Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping
Growth of Artificial Grass Usage
Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affect Vendor Margins
Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors
Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Lawn Mowers
Prominent Vendors
AriensCo
Deere & Co.
Honda Motor Company
Husqvarna Group
Robert Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
STIGA Group
The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
AS-Motor
Briggs & Stratton
Chervon Group
Einhell Germany AG
Emak Group
Future GenRobots
Generac Power Systems
Greenworks Tools
Grey Technology
Hanghou Favor Robot Technology
iRobot
Makita
Mamibot
Masport
Metalcraft of Mayville
Milagrow HumanTech
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
Positecgroup
Snow Joe
STIHL
SUMEC Group Corp.
Techtronic Industries
Textron Inc.
Volta
Yangzhou Weibang Garden
ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Product
14 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
15 Ride-On Mowers
16 Power Source
17 End-User
18 Drive-Type
19 Start Type
20 Blade Type
21 Distribution Channel
22 Region
23 South
24 West
25 Midwest
26 Northeast
27 Competitive Landscape
28 Key Company Profiles
29 Other Prominent Vendors
30 Report Summary
31 Quantitative Summary
32 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlbl40
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-electric-lawn-mowers-market-report-2022-advances-in-battery-technology--development-of-smart-cities-to-shape-sector-301666459.html
SOURCE Research and Markets