U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Advances in Battery Technology & Development of Smart Cities to Shape Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States electric lawn mowers market shipment is expected to reach 3,196.32 thousand units by 2027.

The US accounts for a revenue share of nearly 82% in the North American electric lawn mowers market. The country is one of the largest markets for electric lawn mowers demand worldwide and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% (by revenue) during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. The smart city initiatives are driving the consumers' adoption of smart products, which is projected to boost demand for robotic lawn mowers.



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that gasoline lawn mowers are a major contributor to nonroad air pollution. In the US alone, nearly 17 million gallons of fuel are dumped onto the field yearly during lawn and garden refueling. As a result, the government across the country is increasingly emphasizing reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, encouraging the adoption of electric equipment in the market. Moreover, in October 2021, the Government of California signed a bill into law to ban gasoline-powered garden equipment, including leaf blowers and garden mowers, by 2024. Hence, such initiatives are boosting the electric lawn mower demand across the country.



Technological advancements focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets.



The fact that corded mowers limit mobility due to cord length and safety hazards such as electric shock while mowing wet grass and the possibility of losing control has been a challenge in the growth of corded lawn mowers. However, vendors are incorporating features that automatically switch off these mowers the minute an operator loses control of the mower, thereby addressing concerns in the market.

Segmentation by Products

Walk-Behind Mowers

Self-propelled

Push

Hover

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on

Zero-turn

Lawn Tractor

Garden Tractor

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Power Source

Battery Powered

Electric Corded

Segmentation by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Gold Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

Manual Drive

RWD

FWD

AWD

Segmentation by Start Type

Push Start

Key Start

Recoil Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Dealers & Distributors

Online

Segmentation by Region

Southern US

West US

Midwest US

Northeastern US

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increasing Cover of Green Spaces & Green Roofs

Growth in Landscaping Industry

Advances in Battery Technology

Development of Smart Cities

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand from Golf Course End-Users

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

Rising Gasoline Prices

Lower Maintenance & Operating Cost

Market Restraints

Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping

Growth of Artificial Grass Usage

Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affect Vendor Margins

Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Lawn Mowers

Prominent Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AS-Motor

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Future GenRobots

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hanghou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

Volta

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers



15 Ride-On Mowers



16 Power Source



17 End-User



18 Drive-Type



19 Start Type



20 Blade Type



21 Distribution Channel



22 Region



23 South



24 West



25 Midwest



26 Northeast

27 Competitive Landscape



28 Key Company Profiles



29 Other Prominent Vendors

30 Report Summary



31 Quantitative Summary



32 Appendix



