U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.00
    -13.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,984.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,909.25
    -43.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.70
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.98
    +3.94 (+4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.70
    +32.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.80 (+3.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.93
    -2.90 (-9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3161
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6090
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,804.17
    +322.46 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.48
    +38.92 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.22
    -3.46 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

U.S. Electric Truck Market Revenue to Surpass $15,084.3 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. electric truck market revenue in 2030 is expected to be $15,084.3 million, growing at a massive 54.0% CAGR. According to the latest report published by P&S Intelligence. Seeing the lucrative opportunities, automotive OEMs operating the country in the commercial vehicle segment have begun launching newer electric truck models. For instance, the 6R Class 6 zero-emission refuse truck was launched by BYD. Co. Ltd. in the country in October 2021. Its 200kWh battery supports DC CCS1 charging at 120 kW.

P-and-S-Intelligence-Logo
P-and-S-Intelligence-Logo

Truck manufacturers in the country are majorly encouraged by the initiatives taken at the federal, state, and county levels to phase out conventional vehicles and replace them with zero-emission variants. For instance, with the relaunching of the Clean Trucks Program in June 2020, the State of New York aims to have 4,000 operational electric vehicles by 2025, compared to 2,100 in 2020. Similarly, corporate average greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards have been set on commercial vehicles by the federal government, to promote EVs.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-truck-market/report-sample

Key Findings of U.S. Electric Truck Market Report

  • Light-duty variants of electric trucks are the most bought in the country because of a rich culture of pickup trucks, especially in the semi-urban and rural areas. As a result, light-duty trucks made over 90% of the commercial vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2021.

  • However, the HDT category is set to witness the fastest growth in the U.S. electric truck market in the coming years, based on vehicle type. Among all modes of transportation, trucks carry the greatest volume of freight across the country, often across long distances.

  • This reflects the indispensable nature of high-capacity trucks for the country's logistics industry, which is already the largest buyer of electric trucks here.

  • Thus, since these vehicles need to travel long distances at a stretch, the demand for those with a battery capacity of more than 300 kWh and range of over 500 miles will witness the fastest rise in demand in the years to come.

  • In this regard, a key driver for the U.S. electric truck market is the declining cost of batteries, which is essential for making these automobiles cost-effective. Since the battery is the most-important component of any EV, especially pure-battery variants, it accounts for almost 30% of the vehicle purchase cost.

  • Through continuous advancements in the cathode and increase in production, automotive lithium-ion battery prices are predicted to come down from $130 per kWh in 2010 to $100 per kWh by 2024.

Browse detailed report on U.S. Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report 2021-2030

The biggest influence of all these factors is being seen in California, which has been the highest revenue contributor to electric truck OEMs in the country till now. Additionally, driven by the government's EV initiatives, experts project that the state will have at least 1.2 million electric trucks by 2035. In a positive sign toward the achievement of this target, California already recorded sales of 1 million electric pickup trucks, cars, SUVs, and motorcycles in 2021, and as of February 2022, it accounts for more than 40% of the zero-emission vehicles operational in the country.

Therefore, apart from launching newer models, U.S. electric truck market players are focusing on partnerships and customer acquisitions. The major OEMs taking such measures to up their revenue include Chanje Energy Inc., Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp., Orange EV, Nikola Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, Tesla Inc., General Motors Company, BYD Co. Ltd., Workhorse Group Inc., and Stellantis N.V.

Browse More Reports:

Global Electric Truck Market

Global Commercial Electric Vehicle Market

Global Electric Off-Highway Vehicles Market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-electric-truck-market-revenue-to-surpass-15-084-3-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301504898.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Aston Martin launches 'swan song' V12 Vantage before going electric

    Aston Martin on Wednesday launched the final fossil-fuel version of its limited-run powerful V12 Vantage sports car, with every vehicle already snapped up before the British luxury carmaker starts its gradual shift to an electric lineup. "This V12 Vantage is really a swan song," Aston Martin executive chairman and investor Lawrence Stroll told Reuters. Aston Martin plans to launch its first fully-electric vehicle in 2025 and has said that as of 2026 all new car lines will have an electric option.

  • Dealers are desperate to get their hands on your leased car—how you might make that pay off

    If you just give your leased car back, you might be leaving money on the table and losing leverage for your next lease or buy transaction.

  • V-8-Powered 1971 Saab 95 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    This retro 1971 Saab wagon is transformed into a drag-racing special with a big-block Chevy powerplant and a rear-wheel-drive conversion.

  • Volkswagen Receives Good News That Threatens Tesla's Throne

    The German manufacturer's brands like Porsche have many electric models that appeal to consumers.

  • Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

    LONDON -Oil prices climbed 4% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $4, or 4.1%, to $102.02 a barrel by 0926 GMT.

  • American Airlines, United and Delta Will See Upside As Prices Climb

    Thanks to Covid-derived inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas prices are through the roof. Perhaps you've noticed. As a result, jet fuel prices recently hit their highest levels since 2008, with Brent crude (one of the industry's leading benchmarks) hitting a peak of $139.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Hit Speed Bump in China

    Tesla's plant in China accounted for more than half of the 936,000 vehicles the company delivered in 2021.

  • China Shares Soar After Beijing Signals Support; Alibaba Jumps 37%

    Technology stocks led a rebound in Chinese markets, as investors seized on supportive comments from top Chinese economic policy makers.

  • GoodRx Doesn't Look So Good

    Shares of GoodRx have been under selling pressure since late October. The company gathers current prices and discounts to help you find the lowest cost pharmacy for your prescriptions. Sounds like everyone would want to use it but that does not mean the stock will rally.

  • The ProDrive Hunter is an extreme off-road racer for the street

    The ProDrive Hunter transforms an off-road Dakar racer into a 'Ferrari of the desert.'

  • Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble

    (Reuters) -The gleaming, late-model European jet for sale was a rarity in the hot market for second-hand corporate aircraft. It was only after aviation lawyer Amanda Applegate's client did some additional digging that they discovered the aircraft, while not registered in Russia, was in fact Russian-owned. For that buyer, it was a deal-breaker, said Applegate, a partner at U.S.-based Soar Aviation Law, as the West imposes sweeping sanctions in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

  • Cobalt and Lithium Demand Is On the Rise - Here's Why

    Cobalt and lithium futures prices have more than doubled since launching in December 2020 and May 2021, respectively.

  • From a 1992 Ferrari 512 TR to a 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: 42 Coveted Supercars Are up for Auction This Week

    CollectingCars.com is auctioning off a range of coveted supercars through Sunday.

  • Missing Pieces: Chip Shortage Has Ford Shipping Explorers Without These Parts

    When Henry Ford implemented the moving assembly line at his plant in Highland Park, he intended all the automobiles to leave the line with all parts in place. However, it is this business innovation...

  • Polestar’s O2 concept: A gorgeous drop-top EV built for the love of driving

    Can an electric car be something beautiful, exhilarating to drive, and a little impractical? Polestar is banking on it.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is About to Get Even Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredKremlin Embrace o