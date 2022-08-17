U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.38 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0770
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,327.14
    -549.69 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.23
    -15.58 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.87 (+1.23%)
     

U.S. Employee Program Services Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027. AI Technology to Enrich Employee Well-Being for Greater Productivity & Work Satisfaction - Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
·4 min read
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

U.S. employee program services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to reach $3 Billion by 2027.

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s research report, U.S. employee assistance program services market to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2022-2027. Massive healthcare costs in the United States have necessitated the need for employee assistance programme (EAP) services in order to maintain a thriving standard of high-quality life.Corporate profits that recorded an uptick after a long period of sluggish growth is fueling the adoption of assistance programs. This has put the employees in a better place to allocate budgets for corporate assistance programs. Therefore, the EAP services market in the US is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Corporate assistance has made a seismic shift by bringing in a new era of customized education and solutions that tend to each employee's individualized well-being using AI. Using AI, employers can sustain employee engagement between human touchpoints, build a deeper profile of their employees in real-time, and help with scaling up their assistance programs without relying heavily on resources. It can also help circumvent numerous health hurdles by triggering behavioral change after analyzing personality traits and habits.

U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$3.1 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$1.6 billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

11.35%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Service Type, Delivery Model, Interaction Platform, Gender, Industry

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

South US, West US, Midwest US, Northeast US

MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE

14 Vendors

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need to address employees’ mental health issues in an already assistance-challenged system. While businesses have found ways to physically protect their employees by providing tech support and implementing new leave policies, the mental health disruption is expected to continue. Companies have become hyper-focused on meeting pandemic-related challenges with kindness and creativity. From helping employees adjust to the new normal and be agile to reducing health risks, employers are focused on preventively and proactively managing the same. This is expected to increase access to assistance and expand or improve the quality of already existing programs. For instance, Ally Financial has expanded its already-existing financial, mental health, and medical benefits to include more services, such as free telemedicine consults customized for the pandemic. It also offers access to mental health professionals, financial planning support, credit monitoring, certified planners and well-being challenges and modules that would aid employees with staying healthy at home.

Key Insights

  • Advanced algorithms and data analytics are helping employers determine if employees are acting, making behavioural changes and whether they need guidance and a push to accomplish their goals. The most effective benefits are customized to each employee’s state, needs, and goals and delivered through multiple channels.

  • Employees are going through epidemic levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and depression that has come with an always-on responsibility, dwindled workforce, and toxic office environment and culture. This has warranted the need for corporate assistance programs to sustain a thriving standard of high-quality life.

  • Virtual Reality (VR) is another technology that is beginning to find its way into the corporate space, but it is yet to mature to a degree where it becomes less expensive to implement. VR is being used in spaces such as stress and pain reduction. Companies, such as Relax VR, which integrate guided meditation with relaxing natural scenes in their product, are expected to gain a foothold in the market.

  • The U.S. employee assistance program services market is dominated by the demand for personal and work stress services, followed by mental health services. However, in the future, demand for financial services is anticipated to grow significantly.

The leading market players include:

  • ComPsych Corporation

  • Canopy

  • Continuum

  • Empathia

  • AllOne Health Resources

  • KGA

  • McLaughlin Young

  • New Avenues

  • SWEAP Connections

  • LifeWorks

  • Beacon Health Options

  • Ceridian HCM

  • My Secure Advantage

  • Novant Health

Market Segments

  • Service Type

    • Personal & Work Stress

    • Mental Health

    • Substance Abuse

    • Family Relationship

    • Health Education Services

    • Others

  • Delivery Model

    • External Vendor

    • Internal Vendor

    • Hybrid

  • Interaction Platform

    • Face-to-Face

    • Video & Telephonic

    • Mixed

  • Gender

    • Men

    • Women

  • Industry

    • Government

    • Media & Technology

    • Healthcare

    • Manufacturing

    • Colleges

    • Others

  • Region

    • South US

    • West US

    • Midwest US

    • Northeast US

Explore our  health wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040  
+1 302 469 0707 

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040  +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Tesla Loses Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had at least four top lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. In the latest case, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, resigned from Tesla just under a month ago, Bloomberg Law reports, according to three people who are familiar with his departure.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.