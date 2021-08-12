U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4320
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,307.37
    -2,088.02 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. Energy Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management Comments

“U.S. Energy has continued to build on the momentum created throughout the beginning of 2021 and carried that through to our strong second quarter performance,” said Ryan Smith, U.S. Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved positive second quarter results as our team continues to successfully execute and integrate previously acquired properties into our existing portfolio. The Company’s strong balance sheet allows us to efficiently deploy capital to the highest rate of return projects across our growing portfolio of diversified, low-decline assets. As we move into the second half of 2021, U.S. Energy is well positioned to use our existing platform to further demonstrate meaningful shareholder benefits to the Company’s overall growth strategy.”

Second Quarter 2021 Production Update

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, U.S. Energy produced volumes of 32,073 BOE, an average of approximately 352 BOE per day. Oil represented 75% of total production in the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s production increased approximately 130% from the second quarter of 2020 and 22% from the first quarter of 2021. U.S. Energy’s production growth has primarily been driven by the successful integration of operated assets acquired during 2020 and the Company’s efforts in optimizing legacy production operations.

2nd Quarter
2021

2nd Quarter
2020

Sales Volume (Total)

Oil (Bbls)

24,077

11,710

Gas (Mcf)

47,979

13,124

Sales volumes (Boe)

32,073

13,897

Average Daily Production (Boe/d)

352

153

Average Sales Prices

Oil (Bbl)

$62.59

$17.18

Gas (Mcf)

$3.10

$(0.95)

Barrel of Oil Equivalent

$51.62

$13.58

Current Liquidity Position

At June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $6.6 million in cash, no existing debt and 4.7 million shares outstanding.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Revenues from sales of oil and natural gas during the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 million compared to $0.2 million during the comparable period of 2020. The change in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in oil production volumes and an improvement in realized commodity prices. Revenue from oil production represented 91% of our revenue during the quarter. The Company operates properties representing 32% of our total revenue.

During the second quarter of 2021, we realized an average oil sales price of $62.59 per Bbl and an average gas sales price of $3.10 per Mcf for an overall average sales price of $51.62 per BOE compared to an average oil sales price of $17.18 per Bbl and an average gas sales price of $(0.95) per Mcf for an average sales price of $13.58 BOE during the comparable period of 2020.

Lease operating expenses during the second quarter of 2021 were $477 thousand compared to $333 thousand during the comparable period of 2020. The increase in lease operating expenses was primarily due to elevated workover expenses related to bringing curtailed and shut-in production back online. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, including all non-cash items, totaled $812 thousand during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-cash items, G&A expenses totaled $696 thousand.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had an existing fixed-price swap commodity derivative contract on 100 barrels of crude oil per day from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, at $61.90 per barrel.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the United States. Our business is currently focused on targeting mature, low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a sustainable and efficient manner. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements concerning the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s operational, exploration and development plans; expectations regarding the nature and amount of the Company’s reserves; and expectations regarding production, revenues, cash flows and recoveries. When used in this press release, the words "will," "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and natural gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities, competition, operating risks, acquisition risks, liquidity and capital requirements, the effects of governmental regulation, adverse changes in the market for the Company’s oil and natural gas production, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: U.S. Energy Corp. Ryan Smith Chief Executive Officer (303) 993-3200 www.usnrg.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;

  • 3 Highest Growth Stocks in the Market Today

    Without an expanding sales footprint, it can be hard to boost profit margins, cash flow, and earnings. Quickly rising revenue is also a clue that a business has found a defensible industry niche and is winning market share.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services provider posted its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Cloudflare expects its revenue to rise 44%-45% year-over-year in the third quarter, then grow 46%-48% for the full year. Both top-line estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but Cloudflare's bottom-line estimates -- which call for adjusted net losses for both the third quarter and full year -- were weaker than expected.