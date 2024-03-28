U.S. Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$30.2m (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$32.4m (loss widened by US$31.4m from FY 2022).

US$1.28 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.039 loss in FY 2022).

USEG Production and Reserves

Oil reserves

Proven reserves: 3.183 MMbbls.

Gas reserves

Proven reserves: 10.082 Bcf.

Combined production

Oil equivalent production: 0.624 MMboe (0.621 MMboe in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

U.S. Energy Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 142%.

The company's shares are up 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

