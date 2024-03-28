U.S Energy Secretary points to Milwaukee companies as signs of progress on transforming economy

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm and the crowd claps as Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley introduces Granholm Wednesday, March 27, 2024 inside of Discovery WorldÕs theater in Milwaukee. She delivers a speech on the AdministrationÕs whole-of-government approach to industrial policy ensuring American businesses and American workers remain at the forefront of the global economy. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Three Milwaukee area companies are representative of the impact that a suite of economic recovery and development bills have had across the country, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said during a stop Wednesday at Discovery World.

Granholm was in Milwaukee as part of a four-day swing through Michigan and Wisconsin to tout progress made in the Biden administration's "Investing in America" initiative, a package of bills passed in late 2021 and early 2022 that aims to encourage investments in domestic manufacturing, accelerate the nation's transition to clean energy, and create new, well-paying jobs.

Granholm called the initiative "the new industrial revolution," one that seeks to reverse the losses from years of manufacturing plant shut downs and offshoring, and position companies and workers to succeed in a high-tech, clean energy economy and, for the first time, prioritize activities that benefit low-income communities that have historically been shut out of economic development initiatives.

As signs of progress, she pointed to Ingeteam, a Spanish company that was encouraged by made-in-America preferences in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to begin making electric vehicles chargers in Milwaukee, and Copeland, a Missouri company that received a DOE grant that will help it begin making compressors for heat pumps in Cudahy.

Individuals in the crowd take photos of U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm as she delivers her speech Wednesday, March 27, 2024 inside of Discovery WorldÕs theater in Milwaukee. She delivers a speech on the AdministrationÕs whole-of-government approach to industrial policy ensuring American businesses and American workers remain at the forefront of the global economy. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"It's happening all across the country," she said. "You know, since the passage of the president's agenda, these clusters of innovation and manufacturing − these clean energy ecosystems − are popping up in places like Milwaukee County, and all over the country."

Over three years, Granholm said, that's added up to $650 billion in investments in semiconductors, clean energy technology and other industries, nearly two-thirds of which is related to clean energy. Clean energy companies have launched construction or expansion of 600 factories in that time, she said.

As the transition to renewable energy accelerates, it's not without challenges, including a backlog of projects that are in queue to be connected to an already at-capacity national electric grid.

Granholm said DOE is working with regional electricity transmission systems operators, utilities and companies working on new and better ways of transmitting electricity to find ways to ease the logjam.

"I think that we all are operating with a huge sense of urgency, especially since the energy demand is increasing as a result of data centers, and AI and these manufacturing facilities that are coming on and electrification.

Granholm was scheduled to attend a closed-door listening session later in the day with Milwaukee community leaders at the headquarters of Walnut Way Conservation Corp., a non-profit community development agency in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

She said she also planned to tour a house on North 15th Street that Walnut Way is remodeling as a showcase for energy efficiency.

The crowd applauds U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm in various parts of her speech discussing the AdministrationÕs whole-of-government approach to industrial policy ensuring American businesses and American workers remain at the forefront of the global economy Wednesday, March 27, 2024 inside of Discovery WorldÕs theater in Milwaukee. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: U.S Energy Secretary: Milwaukee companies signs of progress on transforming economy