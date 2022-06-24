U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.25
    +28.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,889.00
    +217.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,837.25
    +99.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.20
    +14.40 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.10
    +1.83 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.28 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.65
    -0.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1210
    +0.1880 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,207.18
    +565.15 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.75
    +27.53 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.98
    +107.53 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

The?U.S. engine-driven welder market?accounted for $122.3 million in revenue, which is expected to reach $185.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

U. S. Engine-Driven Welder Market. In 2021, the?U. S. engine-driven welder market?accounted for $122. 3 million in revenue, which is expected to reach $185. 8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842911/?utm_source=GNW
8% from 2021 to 2030. The growing demand for engine-driven welders in pipeline applications and booming construction industry are some key drivers for the market. An engine-driven welding machine uses a gasoline, diesel, or propane-fueled engine to provide power for MIG, TIG, stick, and flux-cored arc welding.

One of the key factors driving the?U.S. engine-driven welder market?is the growing demand for these devices for dual operations in the mining industry. They are required for repairing mining machines and replacing cracked or broken parts. They are also essential for powering other equipment when prime electrical power is unavailable. Mining firms choose these machines as a prime and backup power source and for metalworking.

Key Findings of U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Report

• Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. released the Ranger 330MPX EFI welder/generator in March 2022. It is designed for all seasons, with better fuel efficiency, optimal performance in high-altitude circumstances, and dependable operations.

• The ESAB Group Inc. introduced the EM 210 MIG/Flux Cored welder and the EMP 210 MIG/Stick/TIG welder in October 2021. These compact inverter-based power sources are ideal for light fabrication, auto/truck restoration and repair, and construction and HVAC operations.

• In 2021, the diesel category accounted for over half the?U.S. engine-driven welder market?share. This can be attributed to the widespread use of diesel-based engine-driven welders in the building and maintenance of oil and gas pipelines.

• Welding steel and construction equipment at residential and commercial sites is done with engine-driven welders. The construction sector in the U.S. has been steadily growing, thereby driving the demand for a power source for welding.

• As a result, manufacturers including Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. are creating products that are lightweight, simple to operate, and compact.

• The country generated raw mineral commodities valued at around $90,000 million in 2020, which increased by more than 10%, to over $100,000 million, in 2021. With the rise in mining activities, the demand for repair mining equipment is predicted to increase, resulting in a strong need for engine-driven welders in the nation.

The?U.S. engine-driven welder market?is highly concentrated with numerous key companies. To keep ahead of their competition, they have focused on product launches. These companies are Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Hobart Welding Products, Multiquip Inc., Denyo Co. Ltd., The ESAB Group Inc., and Tomahawk Power LLC.

The demand for 300–399A welders is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR, at which the sales value will reach around $38.0 million by 2030. Their widespread use in pipeline, repair, building, fabrication, maintenance, and structural steelwork applications is propelling their demand. Furthermore, the agriculture industry has seen a surge in the demand for these variants for equipment manufacturing and maintenance applications.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842911/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report

    The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Oil's Dive Won't Bring Any Immediate Relief on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone hoping that the recent slump in oil prices will bring a quick fix for rampant global inflation needs to think again. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsWhile Brent crude has shed 10% i

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • The Fed Gives Banks a Clean Bill of Health. The Stock Market Hasn’t.

    Senators pass bipartisan law to curb gun violence, airlines cut services amid flight delays and staff shortages, takeaways from the Barron’s Investing in Tech summit, and other news to start your day.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • Merck Pushes Forward With Potential Deal for Seagen

    The talks have picked up pace and the two companies are scheduled to meet this week. The proposed takeover would be one of the largest of the year and would beef up Merck’s cancer-drug portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 23 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil prices move higher, but set for weekly loss amid demand worries

    Crude prices were rising on Friday for the first session in three as prices consolidated amid continued worries that economic slowdowns will hit demand.

  • Oil Prices Slip After Powell Raises Possibility of Recession

    Crude prices were trading down after two days of Congressional testimony from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • ‘Recession is inevitable’: Elon Musk now thinks there’s a greater than 50-50 chance that the economy will decline. Here are 3 simple ways to protect your money

    Tough times are coming. Prep your portfolio.

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Ver