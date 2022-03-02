U.S. envoy to U.N. urges the world to join reprimanding Russia over Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday, urging the members of the General Assembly to vote in favor of a resolution that is set to reprimand Moscow over its invasion.

"This is an extraordinary moment. For the first time in 40 years, the Security Council has convened an emergency special session of the General Assembly" Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, ahead of the vote.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathan Landay)