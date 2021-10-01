U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

U.S. expects 'fundamental reforms' to WHO after Congo sex report - statement

1 min read

GENEVA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Several countries expressed deep concern in a U.S.-led statement on Friday about the findings of an independent probe which implicated employees of the United Nations health body in a sexual abuse scandal during Congo's Ebola crisis.

"We expect full commitment from the WHO to prevent and address such acts, including through fundamental reforms to the WHO," the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva said in a statement on behalf of several countries including Great Britain, plus the European Union.

An independent commission found that more than 80 aid workers including some employed by the WHO had taken part in sexual abuse and exploitation, in some cases demanding sex in exchange for jobs, during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra)

